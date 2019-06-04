South Louisiana residents will see between 2 and 4 inches of rain through Saturday as a tropical disturbance strikes the coast, the National Weather Service predicts.

The rain is not expected to affect the opening of the Morganza Spillway, said Ricky Boyett, a spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After some postponements, the structure is still scheduled to open Sunday.

Morganza Spillway opening delayed... again; here's what new river level projections show The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has for a second time delayed the planned opening of the Morganza Spillway because of fluctuations on the Mis…

The weather service has reported that all of southeast Louisiana and parts of southern Mississippi will be under a moderate flood risk between Thursday morning and Friday morning. That includes the cities of Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Biloxi.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking the unnamed weather system but believes it's unlikely to strengthen into a full-blown tropical depression. As of Tuesday afternoon, federal meteorologists said there was only a 20 percent chance the broad area of low pressure will organize into a cyclone.

Even if it formed a cyclone, tropical depressions still don't get names. Storms need to reach wind speeds of 39 mph to become tropical storms before they get that distinction. The season's second named storm is to be called Barry.

The wet weather will bring two benefits. First, the soil outside the spillway is pretty dry right now and could use some rain, said Robert Ricks, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Slidell.

Second, south Louisiana was under an air quality alert Tuesday. Air quality alerts are generally issued on hot clear days when conditions are right for the formation of low-level ozone, also known as smog. The rainy, cloudy weather is expected to drop temperatures by as much as 10 degrees and halt the current bout of smog, Ricks said.

While the forecast calls for 2 to 4 inches of rain, areas like the Atchafalaya Basin could get as much as 5, but most will see much less. Baton Rouge, for example, will probably get about 2½ inches of rain, Ricks said.

The city has a 70 percent chance of precipitation both Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions will drop off a bit Friday, and each weekend day is currently forecast for a 40 percent chance of rain.

The weather service predicts slightly lower odds for rain in New Orleans on Wednesday, but the rest of the week looks much the same as Baton Rouge.

Despite the rain, the tropical disturbance does not carry high wind speeds. The weather service is predicting mostly calm winds, possibly reaching 5 mph.