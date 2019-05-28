met Morganza bf 0032.jpg
Authorities will speak to and hear concerns from stakeholders along the Atchafalaya River Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the Morganza Spillway's June 2 opening.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced a meeting each in Butte La Rose and Morgan City for farmers, residents and others with interest along the spillway to learn more about the potential impacts over the coming weeks.

The meetings are as follows:

Tuesday, May 28

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Butte La Rose Fire Station

1715 Herman Dupuis Rd, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517

Wednesday, May 29

10 a.m. to noon

Morgan City High School multi purpose building

2400 Tiger Dr, Morgan City, LA 70380

