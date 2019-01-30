Flying drones toward hurricanes to gather better scientific data is just one idea under consideration as LSU researchers team up with their colleagues around the Gulf to better understand tropical storms.
The Hurricane Resilience Research Institute -- or HuRRI -- has formed through a collaboration among LSU, the University of Miami, Texas Tech, the University of Texas-Tyler, the University of Houston and the University of Florida. Three of LSU's engineering professors have secured grants to contribute to the endeavor, the university wrote in a news release.
Navid Jafari wants to gather better data on flooding, but it's difficult and often unsafe for scientists to place sensors in the path of a hurricane while a storm is bearing down. He's studying how to fly unmanned drones capable of launching sensors that penetrate and anchor themselves into the ground to measure data in real time.
Hongliang Zhang is also interested in flooding, but rather than getting up-to-the-second readings, he wants to look to the past, connecting how previous rain events have contributed to subsequent flooding.
"Specifically, we want to look at how rainfall interacts with water bodies. Even with less precipitation, if a water body is already full, you can have larger flooding," Zhang said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Chao Sun wants to protect the electrical grid so phones keep working and more lights stay on once a storm hits -- especially in places like hospitals. He's designing a device that can attach to towers. When winds cause the tower to sway, Sun's equipment is designed to counteract the movement to make it more resistant to falling over or snapping.
"We’re going to combine the hurricane wind and storm surge effect in our model,” he said in a statement.
"During reconnaissance in Corpus Christi [Texas] after Hurricane Harvey, we saw that the foundation—the ground, the soil—became too soft from flooding and rain to support the towers. We need to incorporate that in our model. And based on the results, we’ll be able to take measures to protect the power systems."