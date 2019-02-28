As the Mississippi River makes its springtime rise, Baton Rouge officials are keeping an eye on the water level.

"If river conditions warrant operational changes or may potentially affect City-Parish services, I will communicate necessary guidance,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome wrote in a Thursday afternoon statement.

+2 Mississippi River in BR expected to hit flood stage over weekend; here's what to expect The Mississippi River is expected to reach official flood stage this weekend, and while the levees will hold the water back, the military has …

The river had swelled to 40.8 feet by 2 p.m. Thursday, according to National Weather Service data. The puts the Mississippi in major flood status, but the level is still well below the 47-foot levees. The Weather Service expects the river to continue to rise to a bit over 43 feet over the next two weeks.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opened the Bonnet Carre Spillway to allow controlled flooding of some of the river near Norco. This marks just the 13th time the spillway has been opened since it was built 90 years ago, and the first time it's been used in back-to-back flood seasons.

+25 Bonnet Carre Spillway opens along Mississippi River for third time in four years A steady trickle of water seeping through the Bonnet Carre Spillway turned into torrents Wednesday morning as the wooden beams keeping the Mis…

In January, the Corps began flood control measures, which include levee inspections and restrictions on nearby construction.

Broome has encouraged residents to comply with authorities.