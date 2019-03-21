Nearly two-thirds of the continental U.S. will face higher than average flooding risk this spring, though most of south Louisiana will fare better than Midwest communities upstream, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Louisiana can expect a punishing Gulf of Mexico dead zone, though.
NOAA released its spring outlook Thursday morning and focused on massive flood potential throughout much of the country in the next few months.
Can't see video below? Click here.
"The stage is set for record flooding," said National Weather Service deputy director Mary Erickson.
All of Louisiana is in minor or moderate flood risk category, though levees and spillways help mitigate some of the destructive potential, as currently demonstrated on the "major" flood risk Mississippi River.
The annual dead zone which forms in late spring and early summer will likely be "above average to large" said Edward Clark, director of NOAA's National Weather Center.
The dead zone is formed in large part by agricultural run-off that flows into the Mississippi and Atchafalaya and empties into the Gulf of Mexico, where it scours fish and crustacean populations.