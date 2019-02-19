A shipping company has been convicted of dumping oily waste into the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced.
The tank vessel Ridgebury Alexandra Z tricked its pollution prevention equipment by flushing the system with fresh water, in the process releasing "oil cargo residues and oily bilge water," prosecutors said.
By tampering with the equipment, the ship's crew was able to release 87,705 gallons of oily waste water into the Gulf instead of processing it in port, prosecutors said in a recent news release.
The vessel's company, Interorient Marine Services Limited, pleaded guilty earlier this month in federal court to a felony count of failure to accurately maintain records. The company has have been fined $2 million and will be placed on four years' probation.
Ridgebury Alexandra Z's captain Vjaceslavs Birzakovs still faces six counts surrounding the pollution, falsified records and conspiracy to cover up the illegal dumping, prosecutors said.
“By illegally dumping oily waste into the ocean, Interorient intentionally violated federal law that protects valuable marine resources and wildlife,” Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark wrote in a statement.
U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph said tankers are required to offload their waste oil at disposal facilities at ports and not into the Gulf of Mexico.
"This case should serve as a deterrent to other individuals and companies that ignore our laws, pollute our waters, and damage our environment,” Joseph said.