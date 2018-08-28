When Alsen residents go outside to barbecue, they've got to fend off flies the size of bumblebees, Brenda Chaney told Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality staff.

She and her neighbors blamed the bugs, snakes and other pests in their neighborhood on the nearby Ronaldson Field Landfill, which has applied to renew its permit with the state.

"We don't need this landfill anymore," Chaney said. "Do not give them the permit. Do not dump in my community anymore."

+2 Alsen landfill seeks renewal of permit amid complaints about odors, inadequate monitoring The foul-smelling debris piled up at the end of driveways after the 2016 flood didn't just disappear; it got shipped to Ronaldson Field, the l…

In a lengthy and impassioned public hearing Tuesday night, residents blamed the landfill for the pests, foul odors, especially at night, dust and water contamination that they've been burdened with. Several blamed Ronaldson Field for cancer in the area, which is in the industrial corridor off U.S. 61.

Local councilwoman Chauna Banks read a litany of complaints lodged by residents about smoke, odors, pests, etc., that she said DEQ has not adequately addressed. Several speakers said the state agency does not respond to their concerns in a timely manner, indicating it is not committed to serving Louisiana residents.

+13 Metro councilwoman at meeting in Alsen bashes DEQ over of Ronaldson Field landfill Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks on Thursday continued her efforts to galvanize residents in the community of Alsen who want to see the operati…

Engineer Steve Burnham, a consultant who spoke on behalf of Ronaldson Field, defended the landfill.

Debris from the 2016 flood would have remained in people's front yards for much longer without a landfill like Ronaldson Field, Burnham said. Furthermore, the landfill is environmentally friendly and seeks to recycle material like tree stumps into mulch and has purchased 500 acres across the street to preserve and prevent future development, he said.

Ronaldson Field is not the general use landfill, which is a few miles north on U.S. 61. Ronaldson Field is about a mile and a half west of the Baton Rouge Zoo and is privately owned. It normally accepts scrap metal, construction material and woody waste — "sticks and bricks" — from Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.

Following the 2016 flood it received emergency authorization to accept debris such as carpets and furniture. Alsen residents who had always opposed the landfill became incensed when the flooded waste began pouring in across the street.

Alsen residents cry foul over debris pickup, dumping site, citing health and traffic concerns A month after rains washed out much of the Baton Rouge area, frustrations over how flood-related debris is being cleared and where it's being …

Ronaldson Field was authorized to begin accepting waste in the 1990s. It received its first landfill permit in 1997, said DEQ spokesman Greg Langley. Before that, it had been used as a borrow pit, where developers could dig up fill to use at construction sites.

DEQ officials did not respond to any of the comments — or vitriol — expressed Tuesday night. Department policy forbids state employees from commenting on an active application, Langley explained in an interview.

DEQ assistant secretary Elliott Vega told The Advocate earlier this year that DEQ staff is "pretty doggone good" at monitoring landfills, and tests water and air for pollutants. Ronaldson Field has not had any major citations in recent memory, Langley said Monday.

Langley declined to speculate how long the permit review will take, in part because DEQ must consider the issues raised by the public.

"We've got to look at all the comments. … Everything could be a factor," he said.