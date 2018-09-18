The maps that dictate how much south Louisianans pay for flood insurance could be redrawn, though Baton Rouge-area leaders have their doubts.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency creates Flood Insurance Rate Maps — or FIRM — that categorizes land based on how likely it is to flood. Flood maps are widely criticized as outdated and imprecise, but for the time being, they dictate how the National Flood Insurance Program operates.

Property owners with a federally backed mortgage must buy flood insurance if their land is in a high-risk plot, also known as the special flood hazard area, "A-zone" or 100-year floodplain. In south Louisiana, most land is in an X-zone, also known as the 500-year floodplain. Flood insurance there is cheaper, and not required.

+7 Interactive: See FEMA flood claims, money distributed in your neighborhood after BR-area flood Almost half of the 129,000 applications for disaster assistance from individuals and households after the August storms that inundated Louisia…

This week, state and federal authorities are touring Louisiana to gather data that could cause the borders of the flood zones to shift. Wednesday, they're scheduled to stop in Denham Springs to talk about the Amite River Basin, which filled like a bowl with rain in August 2016, leading to devastating flooding.

FEMA and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development are asking localities to share information on new developments, past floods, hazard mitigation efforts and other hydrological data. All should be ready to talk about ways to reduce local flood risk, explained Jerri Daniels, a floodplain manager with Dewberry, the engineering firm contracting with DOTD.

In about a month, the engineers will issue a report which, among other matters, could recommend that officials re-examine the flood maps.

Following the 2016 flood, FEMA repeatedly stated they would not alter flood maps to account for the record-breaking water levels because they were deemed to be so statistically unlikely. Others have questioned that decision.

The maps could be re-evaluated now not because of the flood, per se, but because it caused so much mayhem that it physically altered the landscape, Daniels explained. The storm re-routed the Amite River, for example.

DOTD's state floodplain office is always weighing its priorities, and the Amite River's new course, plus changes to the floodplain brought on by new development and drainage projects, bumped the river basin to the top of the list, Daniels explained.

"(A discovery meeting) does not mean that a map update will occur, but it is the beginning of discussions with the communities to determine their needs. Maps are not changed based on one flooding event, however, data collected during a flood event is one input into future map updates," Diane Howe wrote in an email to The Advocate. Howe leads the risk map office for the regional FEMA office.

Locals doubt FEMA will update the maps.

"I was told there was no direction given to anyone to change the FIRM," said Mark Harrell, Livingston Parish's emergency coordinator.

Fred Raiford, the East Baton Rouge transportation and drainage director, also doesn't expect new maps. He is primarily interested in hearing what other parishes in the basin are working on and making sure everyone's on the same page.

Experts talk missteps, lessons learned and plans for future on flood anniversary Computer modeling that indicated a tremendous amount of rain could fall on the Capital region two years ago this month seemed so out of line w…

That is one goal of the preliminary meeting. The local, state and federal officials will also discuss ways to pay for flood mitigation work and talk about incentives offered through the Community Rating System, which gives residents discounts on their flood insurance premiums.

Yet changes to the FIRM could have the biggest direct impact on residents. Without having examined all the data, Daniels said it's impossible to know how the borders may change and where the A-zones might expand or shrink.

FEMA won't change the maps unless locals are on board, she continued. Usually, once all the information is laid out and explained, everyone can feel confident in whatever decision is reached, Daniels said.

"The flood risk is the flood risk," she said.

And there is an argument for updating the maps. Maps for parts of the Amite and Comite rivers haven't been updated since 1970s and 1980s, which is a really long time, the National Association of State Floodplain Administrators has pointed out. A lot of new construction has gone up near the riverbanks in the past 40 years. Wider culverts, new green spaces and other flood mitigation measures have also altered the landscape.

Experts: Officials not helping property owners by lowering building standards after floods A few weeks after the August flood, a Federal Emergency Management Agency engineer appeared before the East Baton Rouge Metro Council and rema…

Harrell and Raiford said if FEMA really does commit to map alterations, they'll need to spend time and money, since the basin is complex and stretches across a significant portion of Louisiana and into Mississippi. Locals aren't sure the federal government is ready to commit the necessary resources.

"I'll be dead and gone before they get all their research done ... unless they do a half-way job," Harrell said.

East Baton Rouge has commissioned its own stormwater master plan — which probably means it's done more study than FEMA, Raiford said.

What should be done about flood risk in your neighborhood? Stormwater report offers few answers East Baton Rouge's new stormwater master plan report is unlikely to satisfy residents clambering for floodplain reform, though it does indicat…

Dewberry, the state's consulting firm, has kept up with the team creating that plan in East Baton Rouge and a similar one in Ascension Parish, where authorities did not return a request for comment.

DOTD has also hired Dewberry to create a model of the Amite Basin which is scheduled to be handed over to LSU and the public at large next spring. That data will be considered as FEMA and DOTD weigh how to proceed with the FIRM, Daniels said. Even though the flood maps are based on the 100-year and 500-year floodplains, more nuanced gradations of risk could be used to help localities plan new development and mitigation projects, she continued.

In addition to the Amite River Basin meeting, DOTD and FEMA will review the Bayou Teche, Liberty Bayou-Tchefuncte, Tangipahoa and Tickfaw watersheds. The information collected in the ongoing meetings will inform what action will be taken, and whether it could include changes to the flood maps.

"Because flood hazards change over time, this effort provides a great opportunity to take a comprehensive look at the components that contribute to your community’s and your watershed’s flood risk," FEMA and DOTD wrote in a newsletter explaining the process.

"The data that FEMA has available at the national and regional levels only tell part of the story. For a holistic picture of a community's flood risk, LA DOTD relies heavily on information and data provided by the community itself."