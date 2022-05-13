State environmental regulators plan to fine a Baton Rouge housing developer for allowing dirt from an Ascension Parish construction site to flow into a neighborhood detention pond, which residents fear could make flooding there worse.
The proposed $5,550 fine would be the second penalty the Department of Environmental Quality levied against Dantin Bruce Development over runoff from construction of the Oak Grove Townhomes along La. 42 in 2019 and 2020.
For the past few years, residents in the next-door Willow Lake neighborhood complained that dirt from the 92-home project was filling their community lake. They feared it could increase flooding risk for homes along the pond's banks.
If formalized, the $5,500 civil penalty rates as "moderate" for the degree of impact that the alleged violations had on property and human health but "minor" for their gravity, according to DEQ's severity matrix.
The runoff dispute led to a lawsuit from the Willow Lake homeowners association last year against Oak Grove Townhomes, Dantin Bruce and parish government that has since been partially settled.
A bigger-picture flooding problem
The fight also highlights the ongoing question about how to maintain storm water detention ponds like Willow Lake's — and who should be responsible for it.
The manmade ponds have proliferated in Ascension and other low-lying areas of the Baton Rouge region. They generate dirt to elevate homes on slabs while also creating a place for potential floodwaters to pool safely.
Runoff normally increases when woods and pasture are replaced with the asphalt, concrete and roof shingles of new communities and businesses. The ponds are supposed to hold potential flood waters and slowly release it, preventing homes from flooding.
But, unlike most streets, drainage pipes or other infrastructure, the ponds are left to homeowners, and not local governments, to maintain long term.
Silt and overgrowth in the Shadows of Manchac neighborhood's dry detention pond in Prairieville sparked similar questions last year. Residents had asked for costly repairs to the private detention area.
Parish officials considered those repairs, but chose in January to try first increasing the capacity of surrounding underground public drainage infrastructure. That work, estimated at $500,000, is expected to go out for public bid in August, a parish consulting engineer said in February.
A long-running dispute
When the Oak Grove Townhomes were approved several years ago, parish government authorized the new neighborhood to send the storm water runoff from its new detention pond into Willow Lake's existing pond in exchange for $100,000 from the developer to improve drainage at Willow Lake.
Those improvements still haven't happened. But, during Oak Grove's construction phase, residents claimed the runoff dirt wound up in Willow Lake ponds, significantly reducing the depths in parts of them.
The residents cited aerial photographs and water measurements. DEQ inspectors made similar claims.
One reason the homeowners were upset: The silt is arguably their problem once it ends up in their private lake.
The runoff sparked repeated complaints. In September, DEQ filed a notice of potential penalty against Dantin Bruce following a 350-page report detailing inspections and alleged problems at Oak Grove.
The agency cited Dantin Bruce for letting its discharge permit expire and repeatedly failing to use silt controls and other measures to keep dirty runoff at bay even after settling similar violations in 2019 at Oak Grove. Dantin Bruce paid $1,000 to settle the earlier violations.
A spokesman for Dantin Bruce declined to comment Thursday.
Before the latest compliance action was filed, Dantin Bruce had conducted its own soil borings in Willow Lake's ponds at parish government direction. A geotechnical contractor found the samples showed none of the pond siltation was from the Oak Grove construction site, DEQ filings show.
In an August 2021 letter to DEQ about those findings, the company acknowledged it mistakenly let its permit expire but had been making reasonable efforts to keep the storm water controls in place — though they tend to fail over time. Dantin Bruce said it also hired a separate contractor to keep up the controls.
The company also noted Willow Lake residents had been against Oak Grove from the start of the project. It pointed out that it received heavy scrutiny from parish government and DEQ stemming from citizen complaints despite the soil findings.
DEQ went ahead with the compliance action anyway a month later.
Under the proposed settlement, Dantin Bruce through its development corporation, Oak Grove Townhomes LLC, would admit no fault.
DEQ announced the proposed settlement on its website March 24, but the settlement was not formally published until April 14. Residents have 45 days from that date to submit comments on the settlement. Under state law, they can request a public hearing.
Greg Langley, DEQ spokesman, said the settlement has already been approved by the Louisiana Attorney General's Office but has not been paid.
Megan Terrell, an attorney for the Willow Lake homeowners association, said the association, Dantin Bruce and Oak Grove Townhomes settled the civil suit in February "to the mutual satisfaction of the parties."
When asked if the settlement resulted in removal of the silt from the subdivision pond, she said, "Not yet."
The claims against parish government are still pending but are being worked through amicably, Terrell said.
Jean-Paul Robert, a parish attorney, declined to comment Thursday.