MORGAN CITY – Morgan City-area residents Wednesday saw their first ray of hope in what’s been a historic flood season: the worst is likely behind them even though the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is still days away from opening the Morganza Spillway.
The spillway's opening, set for Sunday 80 miles away, will relieve pressure along the flooded Mississippi River by funneling water toward an Atchafalaya River that's steadily creeped up on homes and businesses in St. Mary, lower St. Martin and adjacent parishes. Crews labored southeast of Morgan City on Wednesday to erect a temporary dam to reduce backwater flooding ahead of the extra water's arrival.
The Corps said at a public hearing in Butte La Rose on Tuesday that floodwaters within the Morganza could stand 7 feet deep near where the spillway crosses U.S. 190 at Krotz Springs, and during a meeting with the public Wednesday at the Morgan City High School gymnasium, anxious and angry residents wondered aloud what that much water means for their already soggy city.
Temporarily sinking a barge at Bayou Chene to stop the water's back flow should all but spare people in the Morgan City area, officials said at a question-and-answer session. Authorities from a range of agencies — including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Mary and St. Martin parish governments, Morgan City, political representatives and the Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority — took turns addressing concerns while the crowd scratched out notes and whispered to each other.
“Of course we’ve got work to do when the water recedes but right now I feel very comfortable standing here and advising my constituents the worst is behind us,” St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said.
The Bayou Chene barge was floated into place Wednesday morning and was expected to sink by Wednesday night. In their next steps, crews will use sheet metal, riprap and steel piles to keep the structure in place and clog the bayou's flow, as well as any byway canals that may form from the displaced water. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to visit the dam site Thursday.
The Corps plans to open the Morganza Spillway's gates slowly — one a day for the first three days — and possibly open about two dozen of the structure's 125 bays during June. The opening should add about 10,000 cubic feet per second of water to the current flow rate of 550,000 cfs, said Tim Matte, executive director of the St. Mary Parish Levee District.
“We will be ready when that water gets here,” he said. The water should take about three days to reach Morgan City.
Diverting water into the Morganza Spillway will prevent the Mississippi River from overtopping the spillway structure northwest of Baton Rouge and render it unusable, the Corps has said.
Predictions from the Corps suggest the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City will experience its third-highest level in history. The river was at 8.3 feet at Morgan City on Wednesday; flood stage is 6 feet. Matte said it’s expected to rise 1½ to 2 feet after the Morganza Spillway is opened.
Matte said he has “full confidence in the flood wall” along the river at Front Street, but businesses and residents on the unprotected side of the wall will be impacted.
As of Wednesday afternoon, water lapped at picnic tables along Morgan City’s riverfront. Drivers navigated the puddles forming along Front Street as spaces in the retaining wall holding the river back let trickles slip through.
Roy Bergeron operated businesses on the riverfront as early as 1960. He has one building left on the unprotected side of the floodwall, between the river and the wall, a metal building used for storage that has the misfortune of being the first flooded when the Atchafalaya starts to rise.
Bergeron can’t buy flood insurance to cover the building, which used to flood occasionally, he said.
“Now it’s happening every year,” Bergeron said. “It’s destroying the property. It’s being taken from us.”
Carol Aucoin of Belle River told officials Wednesday small business owners are being harmed by the persistent high water, and voiced her displeasure at the solution.
“Crawfish is out. That catfish, that’s out,” she said. “We’ve always been sacrificed for Baton Rouge.”
The inundation of freshwater from swollen rivers into shrimp fishing areas has rendered the shrimp season a “100 percent loss,” said Thomas Olander of St. Mary Parish, the chairman of the Louisiana Shrimp Association. He asked officials if there are any plans to help commercial fishermen in Iberia, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes.
Sen. Bret Allain said Jack Montoucet, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, is aware of the loss and working with the governor, but Allain wasn’t sure whether commercial fisheries losses are part of the governor’s emergency declaration, which would entitle fishermen to federal aid.
U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, said the White House is aware of the coming devastation associated with opening the Morganza Spillway and he spoke with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday. Officials, he said, assured him crop insurance will cover the losses farmers suffer when the Morganza control structure is opened.
Multiple residents voiced concern about evacuation route changes should a hurricane hit — the hurricane season starts Saturday — or a levee break when water already is high and crossing roadways.
Assumption Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director John Boudreaux said officials always urge residents to keep an evacuation route prepared as crisis could hit at any time, but he stressed that the Bayou Chene barge sinking should help those areas “tremendously.”
Another glimmer of hope was offered the residents in the knowledge that the 2019 spillway opening should be the last time they worry about having only a temporary fix, as $80 million has been set aside to build a permanent Bayou Chene structure. That would eliminate the need for the $7 million in funding the CPRA had to front to sink the barge this week, and would speed up the process in future. The region has had to rely on a temporary dam several times before.
“Once that’s in place, within a half-day the decision can be made and the barge can be put in place and sunk and stop all you’ve been going through right now,” Allain said. “And the reason we fought for that is because in 2011 in this very gymnasium I saw the fear on people’s faces.”
Allain said it will be several years until the permanent structure is in place, though. Phase One was set to go out to bid in June, but that timeline may be pushed back because a barge is in place on the site now.