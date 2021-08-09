The National Weather Service is moving a radar system crucial for storm detection in Southeast Louisiana 45 miles west from its current home in Slidell to Hammond, the agency said Monday — a step intended to improve storm detection in the Baton Rouge area without reducing coverage in New Orleans.

Moving the radar will decrease the angle of its beam from 0.5 degrees to 0.3 degrees, opening the door for the radar to probe weather patterns between 300 and 600 feet off the ground around Baton Rouge. Previously, the system couldn’t detect storms below 4,000 feet around Baton Rouge.

Radar coverage over New Orleans will be “similar or slightly lower” after the move, which is slated for the end of 2022, the agency said.

Radar sampling performed lower in the atmosphere improves the identification of hazardous weather patterns, like tornado formations and microbursts. That has taken on greater urgency as shifting weather patterns spurred by climate change send more storms to Southeast Louisiana, heightening flood risk for communities across the region.

Easy detection of brewing tornadoes and low-level winds has not been possible in the Baton Rouge region since the NEXRAD network — the Weather Service’s next-generation, cross-country network of 160 radars — was built in the 1990s.

Radar systems detect storm movements by emitting radio waves outward in a pulsing, circular pattern. Precipitation makes those waves scatter, sending energy back to the radar system’s receiver. The stronger the received signal, the larger the brewing weather system.

Doppler radar systems, like the one currently located in Slidell, are also capable of offering readings on wind speed.

The current Slidell site’s radar services will be down for roughly three months during the move, the NWS said. Regional agency radars in Fort Polk, Lake Charles, Mobile, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi — and a lower-powered FAA radar near the New Orleans airport — will fill in during the move.

The NWS outpost in Jackson said on Facebook that the radar’s move to Hammond would improve storm coverage across parts of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

This story will be updated.