People walking along the Mississippi River levee in Baton Rouge are used to seeing the USS Kidd — but usually not its underbelly.
The WWII destroyer has been sitting high and dry in recent days, just one of many unusual symptoms of the river falling to its lowest level in a decade.
The Mississippi River currently rests at 5.5 feet deep in Baton Rouge, according to the National Weather Service. It’s been growing more shallow since the start of September and is sitting at its lowest levels since 2012.
The low levels are causing problems up and down the river, creating headaches for shipping companies and forcing the Army Corps of Engineers to take emergency action.
Dave Schlotthauer, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, cited a lack of rainfall across parts of the nation as the culprit behind the low water levels.
The Mississippi River collects water from about two-thirds of the country via rain and other rivers, Schlotthauer said, with the last point of flow being the Yazoo River in Mississippi and North Louisiana.
“In all those areas, there just hasn’t been a lot of rain, and so that’s led to the lack of water in the river systems as a total,” Schlotthauer said. “Having the lack of water upstream, of course, leads to a lack of water downstream.”
South Louisiana hasn’t seen significant rainfall in about a month and isn’t expected to see any until Wednesday.
Forecasts predict at least another 28 days before the river begins to return to normal. But the river is unlikely to surpass the record lows set in the early 20th century before the levees were built, Schlotthauer said.
The shallow waters have created a struggle for the shipping industry — barges are grounding on sandbars along the river, and those that do sail are working under waterway restrictions from the Coast Guard.
The Army Corps of Engineers has begun emergency dredging in the river to help deepen it enough for ships to pass, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
In addition to the dredging, the Army Corps announced a plan last month to build a 45-foot-tall wall on the bottom of the river to prevent saltwater from moving upstream and affecting drinking water.
Schlotthauer said that, though river flooding may have a more “in-your-face” impact, the effects of not enough water in the Mississippi River can be just as grim.
“The season and times we have flooding, it’s very evident that there are high impacts because the water is almost literally in your face,” Schlotthauer said. “Low water can cause its own set of problems. It becomes an issue in and of itself because of transport issues and commerce issues on the waters.”