After many lean years, Louisiana's bald eagle population has clawed its way back from the brink, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
In the 1970s, there were maybe five to seven bald eagle nests in Louisiana, the department wrote in a report about a new survey that found 264 active nests just in the New Orleans area. A statewide count three years ago discovered 647.
It's rare to encounter an ecological problem with a single silver bullet solution, said Erik Johnson, director of bird conservation for Audubon Louisiana. Yet for bald eagles, one decision went a long way toward saving the species.
In the past, the pesticide DDT leeched into the natural environment. Apex predators like eagles wound up suffering the worst because the chemical became more highly concentrated as it worked its way up the food chain, Johnson explained. Since the substance has been banned, eagles aren't getting poisoned any longer and their numbers have rebounded.
Carrie Stansbury can tell the population has recovered because now the territorial birds are building nests in trees they wouldn't normally prefer because there are so many of them. In the past, eagles would have nested in sturdy trees like cypresses, but now some have to make due with something shrimpier, like a pine, she said.
Stansbury is the executive director of the Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau. Every February, her group hosts the Eagle Expo when they launch tours out of places like Morgan City to look at the national bird. Trees are less full at that time of year, making it easier to see the eagles' nests and possibly get a glimpse of a fledgling learning to fly.
Eagles mate for life and typically lay eggs around November or December, with the young being born a few months later. Once a chick is about 10 weeks old they're large enough to defend themselves and the state considers it a successful nest.
"The most recent survey (in 2017-2018) for eagles shows the number of chicks to be very high," state non-game ornithologist Michael Seymour wrote in a statement.
He pointed out that the species was removed from the endangered species list nationally in 2007. Bald eagles still receive special protection under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
Seymour also remarked on the astounding impact made by banning DDT.
"It's like night and day ... we're seeing the recovery all over the state," Johnson remarked.
The upper Barataria region is a "shining example" of the animals' recovery, he continued.
Wildlife and Fisheries authorities said several areas have high populations, including the regions around Lake Palourde and Lake Verret, an throughout Terrebonne and St. Mary parishes.
"Louisiana's bald eagle population continues to flourish," they wrote.