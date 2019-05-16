Scientists are predicting a "large to very large" Gulf of Mexico dead zone this year.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration made the announcement at a Thursday morning meeting of the Mississippi River Gulf of Mexico Task Force.
A more comprehensive forecast will be issued in a few weeks, said Steve Thur, director of NOAA's Centers for Coastal Ocean Science.
All the rain that has soaked the Mississippi River Basin this spring are also expected to wash down the nutrients that feed the dead zone, Thur explained.
The dead zone is created when nitrates and phosphates, such as is found in fertilizer, enters the Gulf, where algae feed on them. When the supply runs out, the algae die and decompose, sucking the oxygen out of the water, a condition known as hypoxia.
Last year, scientists measured a very small hypoxic area, but Thur said researchers now believe that their findings were skewed due to high winds mixing the water right before they went out to take samples. Had they collected their data a week before or after, they likely would have found the dead zone was much larger.