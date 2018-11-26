Officials are inviting the public to learn and ask questions about the Comite River Diversion Canal.

The announcement comes shortly after a meeting at the Legislature during which authorities committed to a timeline to finish work by 2021. They had also planned a meeting with contractors to solicit input from contractors about how work will be divided up.

The planned canal is a 12-mile diversion running between Baker and Zachary designed to water from the Comite River during floods and deposit it into the Mississippi River. At the most recent meeting, leaders were still debating whether it should also have recreational uses.

The public meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the Denham Springs Public Library at 8101 U.S. 190.

The Amite River Basin Commission is hosting the meeting, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state Department of Transportation and Development will also make presentations and take questions.