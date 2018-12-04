Amateur storm chasers will have a chance to become official weather spotters at an event next Tuesday evening.
The National Weather Service and the East Baton Rouge mayor-president's office are hosting a SkyWarn training event. Meteorologists will teach participants how to recognize extreme weather as storms are forming.
In exchange, the NWS hopes graduates will serve as the agency's eyes and ears on the ground. The Weather Service needs spotters to report hail size, wind damage, flash flooding and tornado conditions to be able to warn the public of dangers in real time.
“This training will not only bolster safety for severe weather, but will also provide everyone an opportunity to take a personal part in making our whole community #BResilient,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome wrote in a Tuesday news release.
SkyWarn training will be held Dec. 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office at 3773 Harding Boulevard.