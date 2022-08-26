When midnight came, state emergency and Plaquemine-area leaders thought the danger had passed.
Earlier that April 18 evening, a fire at an Olin Chemical plant, a subsidiary inside Dow Chemical's huge facility north of town, had caused a potentially dangerous leak of toxic chlorine gas. Iberville Parish government had told residents to stay indoors and had closed down some state highways.
Dow was monitoring the leak as part of its contract with Olin. After a few hours, the company said it had not detected any amounts of chlorine above the level that required local leaders to take action. So, at 12:05 a.m. April 19, the stay-at-home order was lifted, and the roads were re-opened.
Now, a review of company air data and state documents filed with the state Department of Environmental Quality makes clear: The information local and state leaders were given at the time was critically incomplete.
In fact, Dow air monitors picked up chlorine gas levels that were higher — sometimes dangerously higher — than what the company said at the time, both inside the plant and outside it. More than 1,460 times over the first 4.5 hours of the leak, the monitors caught chlorine levels that were above what the companies had told state and parish officials, the documents show.
More than half of those "hits" came from an air monitor at the intersection of Woodlawn Road and Walker Street, on the outskirts of Plaquemine. And some of those hits came after the stay-at-home order was lifted.
When state and local leaders decided to lift the stay-at-home order, they didn't even know the Woodlawn monitor existed. They didn't find out about it until five days later, when Olin officials turned over spreadsheets of data for a standard after-action review, regulators said.
Shortly after the stay-at-home order was lifted, Dow moved the Woodlawn monitor north, to the gate of the complex. And the company moved another monitor on Roberts Street, farther into town, near a levee to the north.
"It was moved outside of the residential area to the levee with no homes and not downwind of the release," wrote Nathan "Nate" Prince, a DEQ scientist, in one of the agency emails. "This goes against industry practices for community air monitoring, including the methodology that (DEQ) teaches in the Hazmat Technician course."
By that point, DEQ's own monitoring had also been halted. So for nearly two hours, there was no air monitoring to find out if chlorine was still in Plaquemine.
Later that morning, federal officials arrived. Around 2:40 a.m., they called the state to say that they were still finding elevated levels of chlorine. DEQ went back out and started monitoring again but didn't find chlorine levels high enough to reinstitute an order for residents to shelter again, agency officials said.
All told, the Olin leak released what amounts to more than a year's worth of permitted chlorine air emissions from the company plant in a day and a half.
Olin did not respond to requests for comment, but has previously said it was providing information it believed was accurate at the time.
In a statement, Dow officials said they would continue to work closely with regulators "to ensure the health and safety of our community and compliance with all regulations." The company said it had "shared...air monitoring data with LDEQ and provided responses to all of LDEQ’s questions."
DEQ and Louisiana State Police are investigating the alleged misreporting of the leak.
State Police has not responded to a request for comment on the investigation. Greg Langley, DEQ spokesman, declined to draw any conclusions from the new agency reports, citing the ongoing probe and the agency's plans to continue to speak with company personnel.
The leak sent 39 people to area hospitals with mostly mild symptoms. But as more information emerges about how local leaders were left in the dark, there is growing concern over how the situation was handled.
Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso called the alleged "false reporting" a "serious breach of public trust." And local residents have been left wondering how bad things could have gotten — and who to trust.
"If we don't know what's going on, we could have all gotten really sick from it," said Arlene Jacobson, who lives near the plant.
'We live right here'
Jacobson and her husband, Jeff, have lived in the neighborhood south of the Dow and Olin plants going on 30 years now. Their home is right next to the Woodlawn/Walker intersection, where the monitor detected dangerous chlorine levels.
When Arlene, 67, opened her back door a little after 8:30 p.m. April 18 to go check on her son, who lives behind her home, the chlorine smell outside almost knocked her over.
"It was strong. It was terrible. Eyes started watering," Jacobson said.
Jacobson said no one in her family needed medical attention from the release. Jeff, a retired industrial worker, actually slept through it.
But she says she was scared, because she didn't know what was going on.
Like other nearby residents, the Jacobsons received a letter from the Iberville Parish president earlier this month accusing Olin of withholding information. Arlene called it "awful" and "terrible" that Dow and Olin didn't disclose the elevated chlorine readings not far from her home on Walker Road.
"I mean we live right here, as close as you can get," she added.
The stay-at-home order affected about 6,400 households and 250 plant employees.
The DEQ documents do not conclude whether the company reporting failures stemmed from intentional efforts to mislead, a communication breakdown between executives in the command center and workers in the field, or other factors.
Earlier this month, DEQ officials had given Olin's Blue Cube 30 days to respond to the reports' conclusions.
No follow-up, despite an order
The questions over how Dow and Olin reported the leak have given new ammunition to environmental and community advocates who have long argued that state government itself should have real-time air monitoring near plants instead of relying on the companies.
"The communication break down during this event put people at unnecessary risk," said Marylee Orr, executive director of nonprofit Louisiana Environmental Action Network. "In 2022, we can solve this problem and better protect everyone with continuous monitoring and automated alerts to the public."
Industry groups and some legislators oppose that policy. They question the accuracy of fence-line monitors and say they cost too much. And ultimately, they argue, regulators still have to rely on industry for information.
The new reports make clear that state and local officials deeply relied on Dow and Olin in their decision-making, even though DEQ brought its own monitors.
DEQ officials wrote that the shelter order and highway closures were lifted "in response to the air monitoring data that Olin/DOW shared with" the joint command.
Olin and Dow officials had told the joint command that "all air sampling had been non-detect for a while prior to 12:05 a.m. This conversation was in person in DOW's (emergency operations center) building."
Even as that conversation was happening, though, the Woodlawn monitor was capturing readings many times the "action level." And it had been for a few hours.
State authorities had also given company officials a face-to-face directive about follow-up steps after the shelter order would end.
Any new detections above the state "action level" of 1 part per million would trigger protective measures for the public again, one of the DEQ reports says.
The company officials were told to call DEQ and State Police officials if they detected this level of chlorine in the community.
"They both acknowledged that they understood after I provided the instructions to them," Prince, the DEQ scientist, wrote.
No such report came, DEQ officials say in the reports.
'Trust, but verify'
DEQ officials didn't find out about continued elevated chlorine levels until a contractor working for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency called about 2:40 a.m. to report readings in the community "in excess of 1.0 ppm," an agency report says.
DEQ officials determined later that the undisclosed monitor at Woodlawn had found 192 chlorine hits that were at or greater than the 1 ppm action level after the shelter order was lifted.
The first hits, for about three minutes after 12:05 a.m. April 19, were at Woodlawn. The remaining hits were at Dow's southern fence line, where the monitor had been moved, air data show.
Andrew Byrnes, a Utah Valley University emergency services professor who studies the dynamics of catastrophic chlorine releases, was provided a copy of DEQ's reports and the air data. He zeroed in on DEQ and other officials' reliance on Dow and Olin's reporting of the release.
He concluded that DEQ and the community experience in this incident underscored a tried-and-true principle: trust but verify the data. The joint command decision to lift the shelter order, Byrnes said, wasn't necessarily the wrong decision with the information at hand.
"It wasn’t a bad decision based on the information they had. It was made worse because the decision was framed around data that was under-reported and/or inaccurately reported," he said. "Thus, trust but verify."