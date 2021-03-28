If you see airboats out on the LSU lakes next month, they could be a sign that a long-awaited project to restore the lakes is finally underway.
Work is starting this week as crews begin surveying and taking samples before eventually implementing a broad plan aimed at beautifying the area, protecting wildlife and preventing floods.
The first phase of the project will begin with vegetation, geographic and sediment surveys before a more detailed design of the project is provided. Phase 1 will eventually conclude with construction to deepen and reshape four of the six lakes and install new pathways and lighting around City Park Lake, according to a news release from LSU.
The six lakes around LSU's campus have degraded over the years, particularly in areas that have seen vegetation overgrowth and sedimentation build-up.
Observers say it's led to an increase in fish kills, which have been made worse because of the lakes' shallow depths. At an average of about 3.5 feet deep, water around the lakes often gets too warm and causes algae, duckweed and other vegetation to grow excessively.
City Park Lake, Erie Lake, Campus Lake and College Lake are the four that will be deepened and reshaped by the project. With a maximum estimated depth of just 6 feet, 4 inches in a small area near its center, Campus Lake is the deepest of the four lakes being worked on, according to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
The four companies tasked with implementing the project were announced within the last several months.
Lafayette-based Fenstermaker will study depths and hunt for tree stumps in the four lakes being deepened, as well as University Lake and Crest Lake, using remote sensing technology and survey crews. Starting in April, Baton Rouge-based GeoEngineers will conduct soil samples on the lakes from airboats, according to the news release.
Sasaki, a Massachusetts-based firm, and Baton Rouge-based Stantec will then use the gathered information to plan the work for deepening the lakes, improving their water quality and increasing their capacity to prevent floods, according to the news release.
The overall project is expected to be rolled out in separate phases, with construction beginning in the fall of 2021.
East Baton Rouge Parish, The Recreation and Park Commission for EBR, or BREC, and the Louisiana Office of Community Development have allocated $15 million for the project's first phase.
State and local leaders also corralled nearly $50 million in 2019 to clean the lakes. Previously, the project had been in limbo for more than a decade, as the various entities that oversee the lakes struggled to find enough money.
City Park Lake and Lake Erie, a small body of water to its east, are owned by the city-parish and maintained by BREC. The other four lakes — Campus, College, Crest and University — are owned by LSU.
The University Lakes have long been the source of major projects in East Baton Rouge.
The lakes once connected to the Mississippi when spring floods would spill into the once-swampy area. In the early 1930s, LSU’s campus had recently relocated to the area and a decision was made to drain the swamp at City Park and create the recreational area. Amid the Great Depression, the project offered jobs to thousands of out-of-work men in Baton Rouge.
“Today, the Baton Rouge Lakes are a popular recreational destination, but they are also a constant reminder of the power of nature, which strives to return the area to swampland,” reads a plaque from the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area located between City Park Lake and University Lake. “Just as human intervention created the lakes, similar efforts are required to maintain them at an appropriate depth and to keep water quality sufficient for habitat health.”