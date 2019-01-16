Louisiana's Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority must ensure that its former chairman is "walled off" from agency work now that he's taken a job running a contracting firm working for the state.

Johnny Bradberry announced last month he was stepping down as the governor's executive assistant for coastal activities and chairman of the CPRA. He has been hired to serve as the president of the engineering firm GEC, which is performing environmental reviews for the $1.4 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project.

Attorney Megan Terrell said the CPRA hasn't identified any conflict of interests. However, authorities are want to ensure the public does not perceive GEC may be receiving preferential treatment, she told the CPRA board during its quarterly meeting Wednesday.

Bradberry will be barred from participating on CPRA projects, reviewing GEC work on such projects or receiving compensation derived from those contracts for two years or until the current contract concludes, whichever is longer, Terrell said. GEC has appointed a separate project manager to oversee the mid-Barataria work so the former chairman is "walled off," she said.

Current chairman Chip Kline said the agency has faced questions about its relationship to its former leader and his new employer and said the board will work to ensure operations are guided only by science.

In fact, Kline requested a moment of personal privilege at the outset of the meeting to address the turnover in CPRA leadership. In addition to Bradberry, the agency replaced its executive director in the second half of 2018.

Governor appoints new director of coastal protection agency Gov. John Bel Edwards has appointed a new executive director of the state's coastal protection agency.

Kline tried to spin the departures in a positive light. Over time, an institution's ideas can become stale, its vision narrow, he said. Nevertheless, he told CPRA staff members that he trusts them completely and that they have his "utmost respect."

Kline asked attendees at the meeting in the state Capitol to step back and recommit to the state's coastal restoration efforts, which are "bigger than all of us, yet it affects each and every one of us." The state must share one vision and speak with one voice to protect future generations, Kline said.

"What kind of state do we want to be, and what kind of coast do we want to have?" he asked.

While Bradberry did not attend the meeting, he appeared in a video shared by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries staffers. They were visiting to give an update on the restoration of Queen Bess Island, a shrinking rookery near Grand Isle especially important as a nesting ground for brown pelicans. In the video, Bradberry says it is essential to protect the state bird's population.

Wildlife officials are wrapping up engineering studies and are looking to spend about $17 million to ship in sand fill and vegetation to restore approximately 37 acres of nesting ground that's been swallowed by the Gulf of Mexico, leaving only five or six crowded acres for sea birds to lay their eggs. They expect to finalize a plan by March to submit to the Department of the Interior for funding.