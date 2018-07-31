The so-called "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico may still be about the size of Delaware, but it is much smaller than researchers were expecting this year.
Scientists with the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium, or LUMCON, reported Tuesday that the zone measures about 2,720 square miles, far smaller than the 6,570 square miles they had predicted based on the water quality in the Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers.
The dead zone is an area of water that's been starved of oxygen, dispersing or killing marine life.
Nancy Rabalais, an LSU professor who works with the consortium, said the smaller dead zone may be attributed to a storm that could have disturbed the water, circulating oxygen back into hypoxic areas before they could be measured.
She also said prolonged winds from the west may have helped keep the size of the dead zone small.
The gulf dead zone is formed when nutrients -- mainly excess fertilizers with high levels of nitrogen -- are washed into the Mississippi River, which drains approximately 41 percent of the contiguous United States.
The Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers then dump the nutrients out in the gulf. Microscopic floating organisms, called phytoplankton, feed on the nutrients and grow into unusually large blooms. When those phytoplankton die, their decomposition draws oxygen out of the water.
The low oxygen levels drive out fish and shrimp and kill oysters, crabs and other marine species, hence the term "dead zone."
The 2018 dead zone is far smaller than last year's record dead zone, which at 8,776 square miles was about the size of New Jersey. The average size of the dead zone is 5,375 square miles, which makes it the largest in the United States and the second largest recurring hypoxic zone in the world.
"Although the area is small this year, we should not think that the low-oxygen problem in the Gulf of Mexico is solved," Rabalais said. The Environmental Protection Agency's Hypoxia Task Force has set a goal of 1,930 square miles for the dead zone.
Hypoxic zones can occur naturally in some marine environments, such as deep ocean basins, but their appearance along the gulf coast is attributable to human causes, scientists have said. Such zones can have a significant impact on seafood industries, mainly through habitat loss, the changing of migration patterns and affecting to species reproduction, though the exact scale of the impact is not known.
The Hypoxia Task Force is working to reduce the nutrient load in the river, including helping farmers figure out ways to reduce fertilizer runoff. In Iowa, for example, officials are trying to increase wetlands because the plants in them draw nitrogen out of the water. Other efforts are focused on helping farmers not over-fertilizing, thereby reducing the amount of runoff.