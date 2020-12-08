Since shortly after Ascension Parish government bought the old Peoples Water Service four years ago, parish officials have complained that old, inaccurate meters were likely shortchanging revenue from the utility system in Donaldsonville.

The aged meters were undercounting water use and so keeping bills artificially low, parish officials have said. The administrations of former Parish President Kenny Matassa and now first-year President Clint Cointment have argued that new meters could immediately boost revenue, perhaps as much as 20% to 25% according to some engineering estimates.

Parish Utilities of Ascension, the public utility that took over from Peoples Water, will soon put that idea to the test.

A batch of 40 new meters will begin to be installed starting on Dec. 14, parish officials said.

The future of a stalled Matassa administration initiative to seek a $17.5 million loan and grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development office to upgrade the old water system may hinge on how much of a benefit those meters actually provide.

John Diez, chief administrative officer for parish government, told the Parish Council recently that the 40 meters should be installed by Dec. 18 and another 150 meters were being purchased so they could be installed by the first quarter of 2021.

Once in place, the 190 meters would serve only a small fraction of the more than 3,400 customers in the Parish Utilities system but would give the administration a random sample to see how much new revenue is generated.

"The purpose was to test the accuracy of the engineers' numbers on how much they would actually save us," he said. "And so the whole goal is to spend next year replacing the meters, if the numbers work out, so that we can generate enough revenue to go out for the Department of Agriculture loan."

Homes and businesses on the Donaldsonville-area system have been paying higher rates pushed by the Matassa administration since June 2019, though the full 39% residential increase didn't take effect until January.

But Cointment officials say the higher fees haven't been enough to pay for the system, much less also finance the USDA deal that the Matassa administration had promised they would.

The Cointment administration has put that deal on hold to assess the system's finances, but the continued higher rates have left west bank officials and their council representatives, Councilmen Alvin "Coach" Thomas Jr. and Joel Robert, pressing for action.

The Parish Utilities system has required regular support from general parish dollars since the parish bought it in fall 2016.

Since the start of 2017, the parish's general purpose sales tax fund has kicked in $1.5 million, with another $200,000 set aside for 2021, budget documents show.

Under the USDA offer, Parish Utilities can't touch the grant dollars until it spends the entire $9.7 million loan, which will require annual debt payments of $375,000 over 40 years.

Diez and other officials say they want to see if new meters can make up the difference and open the door to pursuing the grant-and-loan in 2022. The USDA has already awarded it to the parish.

During the council meeting Dec. 3, Robert pressed Diez and Ken Dawson, parish infrastructure division director, whether the parish would install new meters for the entire system regardless of how much the new meters were found to boost revenue.

Dawson acknowledged that, after the 190-meter sample is installed, the parish would immediately order and install meters for the rest of the system.

"But the full amount then?" Robert asked.

"Yes, the goal is to order the full of amount" of meters, Dawson said.

"That's the answer I needed. OK. Thank you, sir," Robert said.

The USDA money is supposed to pay for 21 miles of new distribution lines, upgrades to the water plant and all new meters, which the parish now plans to do in house.

Thomas said that while he was happy to see meters being replaced, he'd would like for the other upgrades to happen also.

"I'm hoping that we can make some progress quickly," he said.