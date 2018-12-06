Johnny Bradberry, for nearly three years the face of the state's coastal restoration efforts, will resign his post as executive assistant for Coastal Activities and chair of the board that oversees the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, according to a news release.
Bradberry is taking a position in the private sector, the news release said. His resignation is effective January 1.
Since being appointed in January 2016 when Gov. John Bel Edwards took office, Bradberry has been at the forefront of the state's restoration efforts, specifically working to shepherd the state's 2017 coastal master plan through a public comment process and legislative approval.
The master plan is a 50-year blueprint for countering coastal loss. It will next be revised in 2023.
"I feel comfortable knowing that I am leaving the coastal program better than I found it, and I am leaving it in capable hands," Bradberry said in a statement.
Edwards praised Bradberry's efforts.
"His leadership has helped elevate the implementation and advancement of coastal projects that are integral to the state's coastal program," Edwards said.
Chip Kline, currently the state's deputy director for coastal activities, will serve as interim chair of the CPRA board.