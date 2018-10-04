State officials have killed a much-maligned proposal to rebuild an airstrip on Elmer's Island near Grand Isle.

In August, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet signed an agreement with the local levee district "to operate and manage the Grand Isle Airport at Elmer's Island," according to a department news release. Gov. John Bel Edwards said it would make the area more accessible for recreational activities around the state's only inhabited barrier island.

In addition to the airstrip, plans called for a fueling area, fuel tanks, and space for a terminal building. Grand Isle leaders wanted another avenue to entice tourists, but conservation groups criticized the decision to let planes run roughshod over the state-owned Elmer's Island Wildlife Refuge, which enjoys protections such as a prohibition on motorized traffic.

Before the environmental groups could lay into the plan at Wednesday's LDWF commission meeting, Montoucet told the board the air strip agreement had been cancelled.

Commissioner Jerri Smitko not only said it was the right decision but that the ordeal re-affirmed her faith that passionate activists can effect change.

Groups including the Louisiana Wildlife Federation, Gulf Restoration Network, multiple Audubon Society chapters, the Save Manchac Coalition, the Watermark Alliance, the Atchafalaya Basinkeeper, the Sierra Club, Friends of the Atchafalaya, Nature Conservancy and Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana had come out to protest the air strip and were pleased to see it defeated.

To animals such as the migratory birds which use it as a way station, Elmer's Island is too important to be jeopardized by planes, environmentalists said. They objected to the thought of vacationers flying private planes into the wildlife refuge to the detriment of everyone else who enjoys the area.

Montoucet said some of the concerns have been valid. He tried to walk back the agency's previous statements by saying Wildlife and Fisheries didn't sign off on construction. The department had just wanted to see if local authorities could come up with a plan that would address environmental concerns knowing that government permits could address wildlife impacts, he said.

Ultimately, though, his staff and Grand Isle decided to put the kibosh on the agreement. Montoucet also took heat because people felt the deal was struck behind closed doors; the secretary promised that should the matter come up again, his department would proceed more slowly and with greater opportunity for public input.

Longtime Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle said he didn't sleep much the night before, noting the last thing he wanted was to embarrass the state of Louisiana.

"We're going to go ahead and back off. … I just wanted to bring more tourists to our island because it's a jewel," he said.

Commissioner Joe McPherson understood the desire to make it easier for tourists to reach Grand Isle. "It's still a long way from everywhere," he said.

While accepting the cancellation of the airport deal, McPherson urged state officials to think about ways to promote Louisiana as an eco-tourism destination.

