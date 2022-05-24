The nation’s Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm made her first visit to Louisiana on Tuesday and used a tour of an Iberville Parish oil storage facility to tout the Biden administration's effort to lower energy costs and shift the country to cleaner energy.
The Bayou Choctaw site southwest of Baton Rouge is one of four key oil storage sites in the federal government’s petroleum reserve. Granholm's visit came just days after retail gasoline and diesel costs set a record nationwide high of $4.59 per gallon, leaving many Americans worried the worst of the price hikes has yet to come.
“Long-term, we want to move away from the volatility of these markets and move toward a homegrown clean energy where the prices are stable and continue to decline,” Granholm said during a briefing Tuesday.
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, a Republican from Baton Rouge, accompanied Granholm, as did Gov. John Bel Edwards and U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, a Democrat from New Orleans.
Graves said Granholm's briefing “highlighted the millions of barrels of oil and trillions of cubic feet of natural gas currently being blocked by President Biden and contributing to record gas prices.” He said the record-breaking prices are “the fault of failed energy policies.”
“Our families are suffering, and the Department of Energy needed to hear the critical truth about the reality of the situation,” Graves said in a statement issued after the tour. “Without honest conversations and using facts and data to inform decisions, we will see a continuance of these incoherent and irrational energy policies.”
Granholm told reporters Tuesday that rising costs are actually determined by the global economy, not by White House energy policies.
She noted that several other countries have also seen record-high gas prices, including Canada, which reached a new high in U.S. dollars of $4.60 per gallon this week.
“Oil is created on a global market and gasoline is derived from oil,” she said. “This is a global phenomenon.”
Skyrocketing oil and gas prices in recent months can be traced, at least in part, to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when demand for crude oil plummeted before suddenly rising again as global lockdowns ended, causing a significant lag in the global supply change.
When one of the world’s biggest exporters of crude oil, Russia, invaded Ukraine in February, it only exacerbated supply chain issues as several countries, including the U.S., United Kingdom and Canada, reacted to the invasion by banning imports of Russian oil and coal.
To combat the resulting rise in prices, the Biden administration announced plans to strategically tap into U.S. oil reserves to the tune of one million barrels a day for six months.
The move, which is being done in conjunction with several other International Energy Agency countries, is the biggest oil extraction in the nation's history, contributing 60 million barrels of oil over the next half-year to a combined global total of 240 million barrels.
Louisianans shouldn’t expect to see a decline in gas prices within the next several months, however.
Gregory Upton, a research professor at Louisiana State University’s Center for Energy Studies, said tapping into oil reserves will probably have little to no impact on the local, national or global economies. Instead, he explained the effort will likely act more as a stabilizer to keep current costs where they’re at.
“Theoretically, increasing supply is going to put downward pressure on prices,” Upton said. “But (for) the amount of oil we’re talking about, and how much of a price difference that’ll be, you’re maybe talking pennies per gallon in terms of the price consumers see at the pump.”
Paul Oosterling, project manager at the Bayou Choctaw oil reserve, said the amount of oil removed from Louisiana’s reserves will be determined through a bidding process.
Following her visit to the oil reserve, Granholm traveled to New Orleans, where she was scheduled to tour General Electric’s wind turbine blade testing center at the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East.
She later met with Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Council member Helena Moreno and other city leaders to discuss environmental justice at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant on Orleans Avenue.