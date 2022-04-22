Thirty-nine people visited area hospitals with mostly mild symptoms following a Monday night chlorine gas leak from an Olin Chemical unit inside Dow Hydrocarbons' huge facility near Plaquemine, a higher number than had initially been reported, state health officials said.
Officials with the state Department of Health conducted a survey of area hospitals on Friday. Parish President Mitch Ourso said Thursday night that 23 people visited Ochsner's hospital in Plaquemine with reported symptoms from the toxic gas leak in the first 30 hours after the incident occurred.
Both parish and state health officials said Friday that no one who showed up at area hospitals after the leak was admitted to a hospital bed after being assessed and treated for their ailments.
The leak, which started about 8:38 p.m. Monday following a compressor fire in Olin's chlorine unit, sent a large plume of gas and smoke into the sky and prompted a stay-at-home order for more than three hours Monday night and early Tuesday in Plaquemine.
Roads were also closed.
The reports of hospital visits come days after officials at Olin had said there were no injuries from the leak at their facility.
Olin officials have not provided an explanation squaring what they reported and what hospital officials reported, despite requests for comment on Thursday and Friday.
When asked on Friday, Clint Moore, parish homeland security director, said he had no new information that could clarify the apparent difference in information nor what Olin may have meant by "no injuries" nor how expansive Olin officials intended that assessment to be.
Because of medical privacy laws, Moore said, Ochsner officials could not tell him where their patients lived, what their ailments were nor who the patients were — residents, or Olin or Dow employees.
Reports of the hospital visits prompted a response from U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, whose sprawling 2nd Congressional District includes the Plaquemine area.
He called for stronger systems of monitoring of polluters and better ways to alert local communities about incidents, saying the report of dozens of his constituents going to the hospital was "extremely concerning."
"It’s even more distressing that environmental regulators and parish officials were left in the dark. This is unacceptable, and sadly, is not the first time this has occurred in Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District," Carter said.
Chlorine gas exposure in high enough concentrations can cause blurry vision, skin irritation, mouth/throat irritation, eye irritation, coughing, chest tightness, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and nausea/vomiting, state health officials said.
Most of these symptoms appear during or immediately after an exposure and these symptoms can be caused by many other conditions as well, the officials added.
The initial report from parish officials on Thursday caught state regulators off guard.
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality had said that their air readings during and after the leak show chlorine gas did make into the community south of the plant but the gas was at low concentrations that didn't trigger action levels.
Reports detailing the readings from DEQ and Louisiana State Police air monitoring are not yet publicly available, officials with both agencies said.
Moore has credited the quick action of response crews to spray water on the leak, which diluted the heavier-than-air chlorine gas so it would become more buoyant and rise in a cloud generally away from the community.
He has said that if crews had not done that, parish officials would have had to evacuate homes.