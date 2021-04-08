The East Baton Rouge Parish government’s community beautification effort aimed at curbing litter and blight around the city kicks off Saturday.
Metro Council districts 3, 6, 10 and 11 will be the focus of the first day of Operation Clean Up, one of several blight-reduction initiatives Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s announced this year. Volunteers led by each district’s council member will collect litter and debris at sites within each district, according to a release from Broome’s office.
“Operation Clean Up is giving our residents the opportunity to revitalize and beautify their community,” Broome said in a statement. “East Baton Rouge Parish is our home and together we can make it an even better place to live through initiatives like this.”
Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr., who represents District 6, said he’s organized his own litter collection events in his district in previous weeks. While he acknowledged the events organized by city-parish government will be unable to entirely tackle litter and blight on their own, Dunn said he wants the events to encourage residents to hold beautification events on their own.
“I hope we inspire people to want to do a quarterly or a monthly cleanup around their neighborhood,” Dunn said. “Hopefully we can get the spirit around the city-parish and encourage people to clean up, but also encourage people to stop littering.”
Addressing blight in the city-parish, which is a scourge in many of Baton Rouge’s poorest neighborhoods, is a key issue Broome has said she intends to tackle during her second term in office.
Some efforts in previous years have been troubled, including the loss last year of a $605,000 grant from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention for a tire-shredding facility aimed at reducing the number of illegally dumped tires in the city’s poorest neighborhoods. Those tires become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
During Broome’s “state of the city” address in January, the mayor-president outlined a series of initiatives aimed at beautifying Baton Rouge — including Operation Clean Up.
The city’s previous weekly cleanup initiative, Operation Fresh Start, was rebranded this year to Operation Clean Up.
Department of Public Works litter crews have collected 2,400 bags of litter across the parish during six weekend cleanup events that began in late February, Broome spokesman Mark Armstrong said.
The city-parish has also been using targeted street sweeping in areas with a significant buildup of litter, as opposed to a broader approach in years past. A “blight bootcamp” for community members will be organized by the city-parish government, as well, Broome said during her speech.
The new initiatives are on the right track, Dunn said, but it will take a communitywide effort to fully address the problem.
“The Clean Up piece is a component — I don’t think it’s an end all and be all,” Dunn said. “We all have to have a sense of pride in our neighborhoods and our communities and be willing to do our part to clean up, not just our yard or our neighborhood, but be willing to go to the neighborhood three or four miles away from you and chip in there.”