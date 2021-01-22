Members of Louisiana's congressional delegation said this week a hurricane protection project extending from Morganza to the Gulf of Mexico will receive nearly $12.5 million in funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The project is one of seven new construction projects for the Corps included in the nation's 2021 budget.
The Morganza-to-the-Gulf Hurricane Protection Project was established to protect 250,000 residents and critical infrastructure. Local taxpayers since 1992 have paid $500 million toward the project, and the state of Louisiana has provided about the same amount, the members of Congress said.
Lafourche Parish President Archie Chiasson said he was happy to hear of the dedicated funding.
"Residents of our parish for years have taxed themselves to be able to provide flood protection with no federal help," he said.
Terrebonne Parish President Gordy Dove said the protection system has already benefited the community.
"The Morganza protection system is vital to providing flood protection for our citizens," he said. "Terrebonne Parish has gone from as many as 11,000 homes and businesses flooding to no flooding in the storm season of 2020."
A recent cost analysis showed that collaboration among the Corps, the state and local levee districts reduced the cost of the project from more than $10 billion to about $3 billion, the members of Congress said.