Baton Rouge's air quality may now be compliant with federal standards, but that doesn't mean it doesn't still pose health risks for residents as the summer season approaches.
The city's air still gets an F rating with the American Lung Association, which ranks it among the most polluted in the country. And a local hospital is preparing to host a summer camp specifically for kids with asthma to make sure they stay safe this summer.
Observant south Louisiana residents may have noticed air quality alerts issued around May 15 and 16. Memorial Day represents the unofficial start of summer, when conditions get worse.
In a Friday interview, Dr. Sandhya Mani said she had just finished telling an asthmatic patient to be careful over the long weekend and keep an eye on air quality. The weather is supposed to be beautiful, but beautiful days are the most dangerous, the Our Lady of the Lake allergy and asthma specialist said.
The concern in Baton Rouge is over ozone — not the protective ozone high in the atmosphere, but the low level pollution also known as smog. It forms when certain chemicals come into contact with sunlight. Those chemicals are produced from combustion, such as from car engines, power plants or, in the West, forest fires.
Baton Rouge long struggled to meet tightening federal ozone standards but attained compliance last year, said Jason Meyers, administrator of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality's air planning and assessment division.
The state's last air quality puzzle piece will be reducing sulfur dioxide pollution in St. Bernard Parish, said DEQ spokesman Greg Langley. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday approved Louisiana's plan to bring sulfur dioxide in line with federal Clean Air Act standards.
But just because Louisiana is Clean Air Act compliant with ozone doesn't mean the work is done.
The American Lung Association gave Baton Rouge a failing grade and named it the 35th most-polluted city in the country for ozone when it updated its rankings last month, regional director of advocacy Ashley Lyerly said.
Other south Louisiana cities fared better — Lafayette has a B grade. And while the EPA didn't collect enough data to give New Orleans a grade, it's outside the top 100 worst cities for ozone, Lyerly continued.
There is some good news for the capital city. Baton Rouge is improving after ozone levels peaked around 2003 to 2005, Lyerly said. However, she warned, if climate change continues to cause global temperatures to rise, ozone pollution will worsen.
Langley contested the notion that heat causes smog formation, but the EPA has written that "ozone is most likely to reach unhealthy levels on hot sunny days in urban environments."
Ozone is most likely to affect children, the elderly and people with conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer, Mani said. Pollution can cause shortness of breath, wheezing, a dry cough and chest pain. Research has shown increased use of rescue inhalers on hot, sunny days, the doctor said.
The University of Southern California tracked children's health between 1992 and 2014. Researchers recently revealed that school attendance drops on high-pollution days and that kids who play outdoor sports in high-ozone communities or live by busy roads are more likely to develop asthma.
Mani recommends people with breathing problems try to find a find a place to live that's at least 200 yards away from an interstate and its car exhaust.
Meanwhile, Our Lady of the Lake is getting ready to host a week-long camp starting June 10 for kids with asthma staffed by professionals who know how to use a rescue inhaler should the need arise, Mani said.
She also advised asthmatics to keep an eye on air quality conditions. The federal government releases information at airnow.gov.