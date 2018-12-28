Parts of the Capital Region will remain under flood warning into the weekend as local rivers swell with rainwater.

The Comite River at Joor Road rose by more than 20 feet in 12 hours Thursday. It had reached 22.5 feet by Friday -- two and a half feet above flood stage.

Severe weather Thursday dumps heavy rain in Baton Rouge area as wet weather continues into weekend Heavy rain and high winds created dangerous driving conditions and left some residents without power across the Baton Rouge area Thursday as a…

The high water will prevent river travel downstream of La 64 near Zachary, the National Weather Service warned. Meteorologists also advised property owners near the river to move livestock and equipment to higher ground.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office forbade boaters from taking to the Amite River beginning at 6 p.m. Friday until further notice.

The heavy rain prompted a lot of anxiety and memories of the 2016 flood, but on the whole "I think we kind of lucked out," said Clay Rives, East Baton Rouge's emergency preparedness director.

"It didn't get as bad as it was forecast," he said.

The rains washed out some roads and swamped some cars, but only one house was reported to have taken on water. Rives said his staff has yet to confirm what exactly happened, but he said the property in question is on Old Rafe Meyer Road in the Alsen area, which got soaked.

The Weather Service has warned parish officials that more rain is coming over the weekend, but it should be less than two inches, and Friday should be dry, Rives said. He encouraged locals to follow updates through the city-parish's Red Stick Ready website, app and social media accounts.