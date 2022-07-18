Something told Elvin Porter to turn back and take a quick look at his coworker, Dexter Armstead, on a catwalk inside the huge BASF complex in Geismar before Porter headed down the stairs for the breathing equipment.
Porter and Armstead had taken the first steps at reinstalling a reconditioned valve at the Ascension Parish chemical facility when, Porter says, both men assessed that fresh air would be needed to safely reopen a capped flare line, protect against potentially leaking gases, and finish the job.
But when Porter looked back, he saw Armstead falling down near the catwalk guardrail. Porter said he instinctively rushed back and grabbed him by his protective Nomex suit, fearing the man called by the nickname "D." might fall through the rails and hit the ground 40 to 50 feet below.
"I said, 'D., D., Dexter, you alright,'" Porter recalled in a recent interview. "He (said), 'Huh.' I shook him and said, 'D., D., you alright?' And he was like … he looked at me and the eyes just rolled back and boom. Next thing I know we was on the ground."
Investigators with Louisiana State Police say both men, who had worked for BASF contractor Zachry Industrial and were seasoned employees, were overcome with gas likely leaking from exposed and unsecured piping that the partially reinstalled valve was designed to control, according to state reports obtained through public records requests.
Though Porter later came back to consciousness, Armstead, 48, of Prairieville, was taken to a hospital, fell into a coma and died the next day on Oct. 16, 2021.
An autopsy later determined Armstead was fatally suffocated by nitrogen, according to a recently issued state follow-up report.
An inert gas, nitrogen makes up the vast majority of the Earth's atmosphere, but the gas can kill when it displaces oxygen.
State investigators say Porter and Armstead failed to heed BASF directives to protect themselves from the risk of leaking gas at the start of the valve installation and not at a later point when they began attaching the valve to the flare line, as Porter told investigators the men had planned.
Porter, 46, a northern St. Helena Parish resident, contends they never got those advance warnings from BASF.
In mid-April, a parallel investigation by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration initially resulted in fines and violations for BASF and Zachry that were focused on technology shortcomings by BASF and a failure by Zachry to ensure its workers followed safety procedures.
OSHA concluded that "the installation procedure requires supplied air respirators," an online summary says.
The fine and violations against BASF were later dropped in a settlement.
Despite a range of measures that have kept chemical industry fatalities exceedingly rare and well below national rates for all workers, the deaths of Armstead and a worker at another Ascension plant days later last fall highlight the sometimes dangerous bargain workers in Louisiana's refining and chemical manufacturing sector make for the solid standard of living those jobs offer.
Jason Derousselle, 51, also of Prairieville, died at nearby Honeywell in Geismar on Oct. 21, 2021, after a dangerous release of acidic hydrogen fluoride. Honeywell is facing OSHA fines over the incident.
Armstead's death, in particular, also reveals the precarious position even seasoned workers can have ensuring their own safety and their continued employment, while navigating the dangers inherent in these kinds of jobs and the layers of oversight that can point the finger of blame at them when things do go wrong.
Blame focused on workers
At the time of the valve job last fall, BASF was on a maintenance turnaround, company officials said, usually a busy phase at any plant.
But Porter said the job inside BASF's MDI unit didn't come up in the morning safety meeting because no one knew then that the restored valve would be coming back from the repair shop that day.
Armstead and a different worker had taken out the large valve, which weighs about 50 to 60 pounds, several days beforehand and sealed off two lines to which the valve had been attached.
When the valve arrived on Oct. 15, Armstead and Porter were assigned the job and needed a crane to lift the hunk of metal to the third-floor catwalk where the D360 lines were located.
Porter said he went to get an internal BASF permit for the work, but when he received it, it never had warnings about gas leak risks or the need to wear breathing equipment.
"It wasn't even checked off (in the permit)," Porter said.
Porter alleged the BASF permit was altered after the fact to make it appear the men had been appropriately warned. Armstead's widow, Talesia, made the same claim to state investigators, a report says.
Fueling the allegation is a scratch-out mark on the BASF work permit.
For a line on the permit calling for a safety observer — a sign that dangerous gases were a risk — a box indicating that the observer wasn't needed had a heavy scratch-out. Next to it, a box indicating the observer was needed was checked.
In an interview at his home in late May, Porter viewed a photograph of the original permit taken by state investigators and said it differed greatly from the permit he obtained on Oct. 15.
Porter, who had worked inside BASF for 18 years until Zachry fired him in late January amid the OSHA probe, pointed out that when operators scratch out permits, it's been his experience they put their initials next to the scratch-out to indicate it is appropriate.
This one wasn't initialed.
He explained that with the change of that one line about the need for an observer, other boxes and lines reinforcing the need for breathing equipment and related factors, which he contended were blank when he obtained the permit Oct. 15, could be added later without apparent discrepancy.
State investigators were unable to substantiate the allegation in their initial inquiry. They found the scratch-out was benign and also collected a printed version of a different computerized BASF job plan that also called for breathing equipment.
After questions from The Advocate in late May, investigators also tracked down a yellow carbon copy of the BASF permit in June that generally appears to mirror the white original permit, though a trooper declined to make further comparisons.
BASF officials disputed Porter's claim, saying they collected the white and yellow carbon copies shortly after the incident and turned them over to State Police and OSHA.
Paperwork not found
Other paperwork from Zachry that might substantiate or disprove Porter's claim is missing, however. State troopers never were able to obtain a job safety assessment, or JSA, and another document before their initial probe ended.
Months later, in late May, Porter was adamant in an interview that the documents had been filled out, probably by Armstead. The JSA, for example, worked along with the BASF permit and not having it filled out and displayed on their golf cart at the job site risked their employment with Zachry.
“Every job you do, you better fill one of them out,” Porter said. "What if the life/safety man comes around and he catches you without? That’s automatic termination."
In a report from June, troopers said Zachry officials could not find the forms. BASF officials said they had tried to get them early on but couldn't, suspecting they had not been filled out. One Zachry official shared second-hand information that Porter acknowledged they hadn't been filled out.
In a follow-up interview, a trooper spoke with Porter again in June: "While Porter stated the forms were filled out, I did not get the feeling he was very confident in making these statements to me."
Contradicting how BASF employees say they found the valve when they discovered Armstead and Porter on the ground, Porter also disputed how much of the valve had been installed at the moment the men had collapsed — a potentially relevant factor in the risk for a gaseous leak.
The investigating trooper said he could not draw any conclusions about the valve: "It’s hard to assess anyone's account on the condition of the (valve) without being able to inspect it prior to it being secured by the BASF operator(s)."
OSHA issues fines over worker training
After the nearly monthlong inquiry last fall, state investigators concluded that Armstead and Porter violated the terms of the BASF work permit that had called for the men to have breathing apparatuses on and have an observer with them to ensure their safety.
"Numerous witnesses and workers familiar with the process involved in this type of work indicated they should have been on fresh/supplied air, but they were not," troopers concluded.
Follow-up inquiries in June did not change that conclusion. As in the Honeywell fatality, state troopers did not cite BASF or Zachry over Armstead's death, said Capt. Nick Manale, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police.
OSHA, which regulates workplace safety, initially fined BASF $10,360 for failing to have nitrogen and carbon monoxide sensors — the poisonous gas was also released on Oct. 15 — but OSHA deleted the violation and fine after an informal settlement was finished May 6.
The OSHA settlement came once BASF resolved problems with the sensors, an agency database shows.
Zachry's $29,004 fine from OSHA over the worker training shortcomings is pending and has been contested by the company. During the appeal, OSHA's full investigative report on Armstead's death is not public, an agency spokesperson has said.
BASF officials contend OSHA reached a similar conclusion as State Police did about the altered permit claims.
During the OSHA probe in late January, Porter and a coworker were fired for an unspecified safety violation weeks after they had been removed from the BASF site but about 10 days after they spoke to an OSHA investigator, Porter and the coworker said.
Porter said he tried to seek whistleblower protection from OSHA but was unsuccessful because he had no documentation of his termination.
Zachry officials said safety is their top priority, which is reflected in their best-in-class safety performance, but declined to comment on open investigations or personnel matters.
"We thoroughly investigate any safety incidents that occur, and we are actively working with all parties involved in this case," a company statement says.
BASF officials said they were limited in what they could say about the incident with aspects of the investigation still underway.
"We continue to offer our deepest condolences to Mr. Armstead’s family, friends and colleagues," a company statement says.
Talesia Armstead, who has worked in the chemical industry, declined to comment on her husband's death on the advice of her attorney.
She has, however, stood by the allegations about the altered permit, asserting that her husband's years of experience left him well-versed about when to wear breathing equipment and the need to follow the directives of plant operators.