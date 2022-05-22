Ascension Parish Councilman Joel Robert said his plan to annex family property into the town of Sorrento was never intended as a way to avoid new wetlands development limits he doesn't like in the parish he oversees.
But he is dialing back a proposal to annex potentially hundreds of acres and will only go forward with a smaller project involving a handful of acres despite a recent uproar over those plans.
Last month, Robert asserted that his push to weaken new wetlands preservations rules in the parish posed no conflict for him and his family, which have extensive landholdings in lower, swampy Ascension, because he was already seeking to have that land annexed into Sorrento where the new rules aren't in place.
Coming minutes after the new parish preservation rules were adopted, the statement caused a stir in parish government circles and, some claimed, highlighted a potential loophole in Ascension government's push for tighter growth rules after a nearly yearlong development moratorium.
"So, we have done an awful lot of work in the past many months to bring the parish's drainage standards in alignment with the effort to drain the parish correctly," Councilwoman Teri Casso told Sorrento Mayor Chris Guidry recently. "And what we know is that when land is brought into one of the municipalities and avoids those standards, much of the drainage that we are trying to fix will not be fixed."
Others saw Robert's comments as simply inappropriate.
"On the face of it, the aesthetics just don't look good, you know. An elected official who just passed pretty stringent ordinances and made a comment that he may or may not have to abide by them," Councilman Chase Melancon said.
Wetlands limits tied to growth rules
The impacts from new development in Louisiana's fastest growing parish over the prior two decades has remained a hot button issue, but the problem took on new urgency after the 2016 floods inundated thousands of homes.
Another round of flash flooding last summer sparked a growth moratorium and pledges to tighten growth rules.
After nearly a year of work, it appears the moratorium is likely to end May 31. A measure to extend the moratorium by a month was rejected Thursday night as unnecessary.
Ascension's new wetlands preservation requirements borrow from but are weaker than rules adopted in Tangipahoa Parish a few years ago.
The new Ascension rules allow construction on only 40% of the wetlands inside larger developments: those with more than 20 acres or 50 lots.
Chip Kline, director of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, and the Pontchartrain Conservancy lauded the move. Wetlands are productive nurseries for wildlife but also serve as nature's drainage sinks, storm barriers and water filters.
Kline told parish officials that Ascension is in the state's coastal zone and rising seas from climate change will make the parish more vulnerable to flooding from more potent storms.
The conservancy, a nonprofit group is dedicated to sustainably preserving the Lake Pontchartrain Basin, of which Ascension is a part, said, "We applaud Ascension Parish for making an effort to minimize floods, while also making an effort to protect our valuable wetlands."
Backers of the preservation rule have pointed out that the mitigation of wetlands destruction through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — while it replaces wetlands on a regional scale — doesn't necessarily help the localized drainage impacts from development.
According to Corps officials, mitigation payments to land banks for wetlands destroyed in Ascension's Sorrento and St. Amant areas can be made anywhere in the 10,000-square-mile Lake Pontchartrain Basin. It stretches across parts of 16 parishes, from East Feliciana to Plaquemines to Washington.
After Robert's comments last month, other council members quickly moved to bring up requirements that would have Gonzales and Sorrento follow parish drainage rules or face the cessation of parish-funded drainage work. They also asked the municipalities to refuse the annexation of developments that don't follow parish drainage rules.
But officials in Sorrento and Gonzales countered that Casso and other council members' fears misunderstand the parish's overarching role in drainage regulation already. It reviews drainage plans and handles drainage work.
The fears also ignore the municipalities' own efforts to tighten growth rules independent of the parish or their willingness to work with the parish.
"We get along," Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux said.
'A slap in the face'
Sorrento officials, however, were upset with the threat against continued drainage work. The town is already embroiled in a lawsuit with the parish over its past refusal to clear roadside ditches with tax money Sorrento resident pay.
Town Councilman Randy Anny called the public discussion, without much advance notice to the town, a "slap in the face."
Guidry said parish officials don't realize his town's drainage rules are better than the parish's in some areas, including how much dirt is allowed to raise homes and keeping housing densities light on low-lying areas.
He pointed to the town's recent approval of revised plans for the revived Orange Grove subdivision, only a section of which was built before the old developers went bust in the real estate downturn of the late 2000s.
About a decade and a half ago, an earlier generation of Sorrento leaders had annexed that development into the town when parish officials then in power tried to drive too hard a bargain with the neighborhood's developer. Town officials were interested in expansion and sewer customers and offered a few concessions; parish officials were upset.
The new plan will fix some of those concessions, including by retrofitting sidewalks into a neighborhood built around a public primary school, town officials said.
But it's also true that Robert will be moving his property into a town that doesn't have any bars on building on wetlands, as the parish now has.
Robert has said that the wetlands limits could result in driving landowners to the municipalities to avoid them and had actively worked to weaken the rules during their adoption in the parish last month.
Annexation in the pipeline
In an interview Thursday, Robert said the remaining planned Sorrento annexation is geared for a new upscale RV park on about 8 acres north of La. 22 and east of Interstate 10, behind a Popeye's restaurant.
He and Mayor Guidry said the annexation hasn't been submitted but has been in talks for about two years.
Guidry and Robert added that about half of the property is already in the town, so it made sense to bring the rest in for the project.
Robert added that he also didn't want to be in the position of having to abstain on Parish Council votes about the project if it had gone through the Ascension process.
Robert said, even when the land becomes part of Sorrento, he will track the parish's new wetlands rules in the RV park's development.
"I'm not developing over 40% of my wetlands. I'm annexing into Sorrento because I've been annexing into Sorrento, like I said, two years ago. I started the process. I'm not in any way, shape or fashion doing it to avoid the 40%" development rule, he said.
Mayor Guidry said that about 10 months ago, Robert had also talked about annexing much more significant pieces of land, several hundred acres, behind La. 70 on the west side of Sorrento.
But Robert said those plans are now dead and had been geared toward property, on which he had had a prospective deal to buy. He said he no longer has that deal in hand. The Robert family also owns other land in the area already.
Councilman Melancon, who represents the low-lying St. Amant area that could be affected by the wetlands limits, said he mistakenly voted against stronger wetland preservations rules in the rush votes on a number of development restrictions last month.
He said believes the Parish Council could revisit the wetlands limits soon and try to tighten them further.
"Just juggling a bunch of balls right now," Melancon said.