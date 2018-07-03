In a turnaround, forecasters now believe this year's hurricane season will be less destructive than they previously thought, and it may even be a below-average showing.

In April, conditions looked ripe for a particularly strong hurricane season, wrote a team from Colorado State University, which each year prepares long-term outlooks. The next month, the National Hurricane Center also warned coastal residents to prepare for an active season.

But in an update this week, CSU dropped the chances that many tropical systems will form before the season ends Nov. 30. They're forecasting 10 named storms, four hurricanes and one major hurricane, which is a Category 3 or higher.

"The tropical and subtropical Atlantic is currently much colder than normal, and the odds of a weak El Niño developing in the next several months have increased," wrote forecast authors Philip Klotzbach and Michael Bell.

Warm water nurses hurricane formation, while El Niño sends shearing winds down the Atlantic that shred tropical storms. Last year El Niño didn't form, contributing to the high number of storms, but if El Niño does form this year, it will help keep the hurricanes at bay.

Meteorologists give a 50-50 chance that El Niño shows up by fall, said Louisiana state climatologist Barry Keim. Even a weak system will shear storms, diminishing if not dispersing them outright, he said.

It's easier to count on sea temperatures to stay cool. When the surface of the Atlantic loses heat, less water evaporates that can form into the clouds that make up tropical storms. Cool water has less energy and contributes to higher pressure, all of which dampen storm formation, Keim said.

Klotzbach and Bell point out that while they're forecasting only one major hurricane, the storm would have a 75 percent chance of striking the U.S. CSU engineers have also noted that systems like Hurricane Sandy can cause devastation, even if they aren't considered major hurricanes by a measure of their wind speed.

Keim said Louisianians need to be diligent, as the state's been struck by devastating storms even in quiet years: Audrey in 1957, Camille in 1969 and Andrew in 1992 all immediately came to mind.

A tropical disturbance is currently hanging off the Louisiana coast. The National Hurricane Center doesn't expect it to coalesce into anything too impressive, but they do expect it to cause thunderstorms for several more days, and it could interfere with Independence Day festivities.

"Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible each day through early next week, primarily during the afternoon and early evening hours each day. A few storms could be strong each day and produce frequent lightning, gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall," the local National Weather Service office wrote in its hazardous weather outlook.