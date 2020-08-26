File photo of EBR garbage pickup

Residential and commercial garbage collection will be suspended Thursday in East Baton Rouge Parish due to the threat of Hurricane Laura.

Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome's office said Wednesday that along with garbage service Republic Services also suspended recycling for the rest of the week to focus resources on debris collections.

The North Landfill will be closed on Thursday and will resume operation on Friday, weather permitting.

Officials urge residents to put garbage bins inside their homes, or as close to the building as possible to prevent damage from potentially high winds.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Hurricane Laura to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday near the Texas-Louisiana border as a destructive Category 4 storm.

Much of East Baton Rouge Parish and the greater capital region can expect tropical-storm-force winds, potential flooding and other hazardous weather until the storm passes.

