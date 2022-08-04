The U.S. Coast Guard is monitoring the cleanup of an oil spill that occurred around the Frog Lake area near Bayou Sorrel, Coast Guard officials said Thursday.
Authorities say WCC Energy discharged oil Sunday while piping into a containment system directly from well heads, and that the company notified Coast Guard personnel of the spill.
According to the Coast Guard, WCC Energy staff secured the oil discharge and OMI Environmental Solutions has been hired to be resonsible for removal.
OMI Environmental Solutions placed 700-feet of absorbent boom around the affected area and have used a skimmer as well as other absorbent materials to recover oil, the Coast Guard said. It is estimated that approximately 4,000 gallons of crude oil entered the water.
“The Coast Guard is committed to overseeing a timely cleanup of oil to mitigate environmental impacts through its coordination with partner agencies and the continued assessment of shoreline and waterways,” Lt. Cmdr. Michael Novak, Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge Commanding Officer, said in a statement.
There have been no reports of impact to wildlife and the cause of the incident is still under investigation.