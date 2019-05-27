For just the third time in more than six decades, the Morganza Spillway will open.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday that officials will start the process of opening the spillway next Sunday, pending any major forecast changes. It was previously opened for 56 days in 1973 and 55 days in 2011.

"The current flood fight is historic and unprecedented," said Corps spokesman Ricky Boyett in a statement Monday morning. Boyett said current forecasts show the river will reach a stage above 62 feet by June 5, which would overtop the Morganza Spillway structure and render it unsafe. Boyett said operations for a gradual opening of the spillway starting June 2 will avoid overtopping the structure.

"Today marks the 214 day of the flood fight," Boyett said. "It is expected to surpass the 1973 event (225 days) as the longest flood fight. This flood is also the first time the Bonnet Carré Spillway has opened in back-to-back years as well as the first time it has been operated twice during the same calendar year."

In a hearing Monday morning before the Senate Natural Resources and Select Committee on Homeland Security, state officials said significant ongoing precipitation in states north of Louisiana — particularly Arkansas, Oklahoma and southern Missouri — is creating some uncertainty surrounding current projections on when and how much flooding could occur when all that water drains into the Mississippi River system.

Officials said the current situation is "not like past river floods" because of its duration. The past nine months have been some of the wettest on record for the eastern United States — unprecedented within the past 125 years.

Casey Tingle, deputy director of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said the good news is the weather has been relatively dry locally, which allows protective measures to be put in place.

Christina Stephens, a spokeswoman with the governor's office, said the opening is still projected to be smaller than the last one in 2011. She said officials have increased "flow rate projections" since last week, but forecasts continue to show more modest impacts this time around.

Heath Jones, chief emergency manager for Corps, said the Morganza Spillway contains 125 bays and officials expect 20 to 25 of them to be opened in total, or about one fourth of the structure. But the opening will happen gradually, with about one gate being opened per day starting June 2.

He said the gates will also be closed gradually once the water levels start to fall.

Just a week ago, Corps officials said those with interests along the spillway should keep praying, but that they then had "no intention" of opening the spillway.

But now, forecasts have changed and Boyett warned all residents, landowner and businesses to "heed the direction of their local official and take necessary precautions in advance of the pending operation."

A state senate committee on natural resources is set to meet at 11 a.m. Monday to further discuss the opening of the Morganza Spillway.

The Morganza works differently than the Bonnet Carré spillway above New Orleans, which had to be opened on two separate occasions this year for the first time in history. The Bonnet Carré can more easily be thrown open. The Corps prefers to tread more lightly with Morganza, opening it up one bay door at a time.

Opening the Morganza would send river water through a structure in Pointe Coupee Parish, then on through the Atchafalaya Basin toward Morgan City and finally into the Gulf of Mexico, relieving some of the strain on Mississippi River levees downstream.

Pointe Coupee Sheriff Bud Torres said he had been hoping the spillway wouldn't have to open because it could devastate cropland and camps in the spillway, which runs from north of Morganza to the Gulf of Mexico between levees west of Livonia and east of Krotz Springs.

"We understand why, but it still hurts when it happens," he said. "We've been fighting the river for 300 years and she does what she wants. It's just the price you pay."

Authorities on Friday began taking steps to sink a barge in Bayou Chene with the hope it will mean Iberville and nearby parishes are spared from devastating backwater flooding when the spillway opens.

The measure will have authorities install a barge in Bayou Chene — a tributary of the Atchafalaya River which leads into populated areas of Iberville, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne and Assumption parishes — and sink it, stopping the water flow. The spillway, if opened, would flood water into the Atchafalaya and down into those parishes, so putting the barge in place is intended to protect those residents from backwater flooding.

Jim Waskom, director of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said at the Monday senate hearing that the state, along with local and federal partners, have worked to respond to areas already flooded and prepare for areas they expect waters. He said the state has already deployed 5,600 feet of flood barrier on LA-70 near Stephensville and 6,000 feet on LA-70 near Belle Rose, and they are currently coordinating the deployment 13,000 feet of such barriers in lower Terrebonne. They have also leased or coordinated with the Army Corps of Engineers for pump operations in Rapides, Ouachita, Concordia, Catahoula and St. Martin parishes and issued more than 300,000 sand bags to parishes across the state.