A potential environmental disaster might be looming in St. James Parish.

A nearly 200-foot wall of gypsum encasing ponds of 720 million gallons of acidic water is moving. The acidic water, coming from Mosaic Fertilizer's Uncle Sam plant in Convent, could potentially spill out into the surrounding areas if the wall collapses.

On Jan. 10, Mosaic advised state regulators in a letter that a wall of one of their gypsum stacks is moving and that the company was taking immediate action. The 3,000-foot north wall of the gypsum stack is shifting at a rate of about a half inch per day. The movement is uneven though. Some parts move and stop, then other parts shift. In total, the wall has moved 13 feet to the north.

What is gypsum?

Phosphogypsum, or gypsum, itself is a solid waste. Companies like Mosaic mine phosphate and extract the phosphorous for fertilizer. The gypsum is an unwanted byproduct of the extraction process. It is difficult to reuse due to its small amounts of radioactivity.

The process that is used to make phosphate fertilizer results in the acidic wastewater and lots of phosphogypsum, an unwanted byproduct with trace radioactivity.

Though the moving gypsum wall has no leaks according to state regulators, Mosaic has taken actions to shop the wall's slow march towards La. 3125. The fertilizer company is placing mounds of dirt to shore up the wall. Mosaic has also begun draining 10 million gallons of water per day from the 140-acre lake. The measures aim to lessen the weight of the lake pushing the wall outward.

Mosaic is not a stranger to gypsum problems. In 2016, a Florida sinkhole opened up under a gypsum pile and swallowed up 25 million gallons of contaminated water which released into the ground below.

How tall is the gypsum wall?

Looming more than 187 feet in the air, the towering porcelain white pile of waste supports and encases giant ponds of acidic process water from the fertilizer complex on the Mississippi River, state permit documents show.

What might happen if the wall collapses?

A sudden, catastrophic failure could release the acidic water into the surrounding site and possibly into surrounding lands and waterways. Officials acknowledged that such a major failure, if it did happen, could send the process water spilling into Blind River and the fresh water swamps surrounding it.

