Gov. John Bel Edwards will meet with emergency preparedness staff and provide an update on river flooding around 3:15 p.m. this afternoon.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday night that persistent high water on the Mississippi River may force them to open the Morganza spillway for just the third time in since it was built in 1954.

The spillway was previously opened in 1973 and 2011.

The Mississippi River has been historically high this spring, recently breaking a record for days in flood stage set during the devastating floods of 1927 that prompted the government to build the modern levee system.

The Corps has already opened the Bonnet Carré spillway twice in 2019, the first time it's been used two times in a single year.