Emergency workers have removed all but three of the cars in a Canadian National freight train that partially derailed Wednesday afternoon in St. James Parish and leaked hydrochloric acid, sending up a harmful vapor cloud that forced the evacuation of about 200 homes.
Early Thursday, workers were trying to determine how to upright the leaking car and prevent more acid from spilling out onto the tracks from the large gash that opened up when the car derailed, the parish sheriff said.
Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. said workers are considering neutralizing the acid remaining in the car first before the damaged car is shifted.
"They're going to do everything in their power to not spill any more product," Martin said in a news conference early Thursday near the spill site.
The Sheriff's Office posted video of the news conference on Facebook.
The damaged tank car was holding more than 20,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid, a corrosive liquid that can burn the skin on contact and damage the respiratory system when inhaled. Much of the acid has spilled onto the ground already, officials have said.
Martin told reporters Thursday that workers suffered a bit of delay overnight Wednesday because of the fuming vapors around the work site. Crews brought in air boats to blow away the harmful cloud.
Martin said much of the ground around the spill has been neutralized and doesn't appear to have seeped into the ground as deeply as feared, based on early testing, but Martin couldn't give a time line about when residents might return home.
As of Thursday morning, it doesn't appear the evacuation zone along La. 642 and River Road needs to be expanded but he couldn't give a precise time when the evacuation may end.
"Look, as soon as it's safe, we're going to try to get people back to their houses, but nothing's going to happen until the facts are in place, that the chemical is neutralized, there will be no more possibility of having to let people in and moving them out again," he said.
He added the workers are making progress and officials will give updates throughout the day.
He also urged residents not to come back to the evacuation area until notified because he doesn't want people waiting around roadblocks while the cleanup work continues.
Parish official originally evacuated about 150 homes Wednesday but expanded the evacuation area further on Wednesday night to include another 50 homes. Residents have been provided hotel rooms and parish officials are saying their bills will be reimbursed.
Parish officials said six cars derailed and one broke open when it came off its wheels and hit the tracks.
Martin said air monitors have been stationed through the community.
Eric Deroche, St. James Parish's homeland security and emergency preparedness director, said the Mississippi River is open to traffic and the U.S. Coast Guard is monitoring safety on the river.
Parish officials said that La. 44 west of La. 3193 is open to residents only.
Several road closures remained in place early Thursday:
• La. 44 from Antioch Street to Rev. Dr. Samuel Jones.
• La. 642 from La. 44 to Sugarhouse Street.
• All streets within the evacuation zone.
Evacuated streets in Paulina are the following:
• Rev. Dr. Samuel Jones St
• MBA Lane
• KirkLin Lane
• KirkLin Drive
• Snyder Drive
• Elaine Road
• Perry Road
• Bourgeois Road
• Duperclay Street
• Alex Scott Street
• Albert Street
• Washington Street
• Buddy-Dorothy Street
• Jennie Road
• Stella Road
• A & G Street
• Bourbon Street