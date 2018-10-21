There's a federal judge in Washington D.C. who's going to be hearing a lot about hybrid bear heads and interbreeding.

Earlier this year, several conservation groups filed suit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, saying it acted prematurely in removing the Louisiana black bear from the endangered species list in 2016.

Essentially, the plaintiffs argue that back in the 1960s the federal government rounded up a bunch of black bears from Minnesota and dumped them in Louisiana. Now, agents are wiping their hands and calling it a day without considering if they've actually worked to preserve the Louisiana bears, which are a different subspecies, or if the action is resulting in new hybrids instead.

There are 16 subspecies of American black bears which can all interbreed. The Louisiana variety lives in the Pelican State and Mississippi and was first listed as an endangered species in 1992.

The Wildlife Service responded to the lawsuit last week with the remarks about heads — "cranial morphology" — and incest, or "low genetic diversity due to isolation."

The subspecies are very similar, said U.S. Geological Service researcher Joe Clark. His 2014 study of bear genetics was heavily cited throughout the Wildlife Service's response.

"Bears in Minnesota and Louisiana are all essentially the same subspecies," Clark said. "This really isn't hybridizing the gene pool."

In fact, introducing the Minnesota bears helped boost the genetic diversity in Louisiana, he continued.

Authorities explained that the Louisiana bears just don't have heads quite as fat as the subspecies in the Upper Midwest. Both subspecies, however, eat whatever they can get so they fill the same niche, and government officials aren't aware of other differences, like their reaction to disease or other environmental stressors.

But the environmental groups found flaws in the Wildlife Services' work. For example, there are four broad population areas, and officials didn't know how many bears were in one when they made the delisting decision. That was the Three Rivers Complex between Alexandria and the Mississippi state line. The other groups are the upper and lower Atchafalaya River Basins as well as the Tensas River Basin.

“Delisting the Louisiana black bear was a badly misguided attempt to pull an Endangered Species Act success story out of the hat,” attorney Paula Dinerstein wrote last year when advocates filed intent to sue.

Her statement goes on to remind the court that the original Teddy bear — the bear Theodore Roosevelt refused to shoot in a canned hunt — was a Louisiana bear.

On a more philosophical level, Michael Caire said conservation groups get pitted against each other when decisions get forced through at the federal level. Caire, a sportsman and a plaintiff in the lawsuit, wants all hikers, hunters and hippies to work together toward the best solution. That's best done when the U.S. government is more willing to work with locals who care about an issue.

Louisiana has licked a finger to the wind on bear hunting now that the animals are off the endangered species list. The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries surveyed residents who were overwhelmingly opposed to losing bears overall but were generally supportive of a managed season if needed to control the population. Such a season isn't expected any time soon, though.