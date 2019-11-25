The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Monday it wants to more deeply explore the construction of a dam along the Amite River near Darlington in its effort to limit flooding in heavily populated areas of East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes.

If completed, the $2.3 billion project would create a flood pool of just under 20 square miles along the East Feliciana-St. Helena parish line. The dam itself would cover 205 acres.

The Corps has studied potential flood-control measures along the Amite and its tributaries for decades, but the effort picked up a faster pace after 2016's devastating floods. Spokesman Matt Roe said Monday the Corps is about halfway through a three-year study period looking at ways to better protect the region.

There is no timetable for construction if the Darlington Reservoir is eventually approved, he said. Roe said Monday that, if approved by the Corps, the project would still need Congress to fund it.

The Corps on Monday announced a 45-day comment period. Public hearings are set Dec. 17 at the North Park Recreation Center in Denham Springs and Dec. 18 at the Clinton United Methodist Church in Clinton.

+5 As downstream parishes watch, Corps reanalyzes expected impact of Baton Rouge drainage plan Neighboring parishes downstream from Baton Rouge have cast a wary eye on a $255 million Army Corps of Engineers project to clear out East Bato…

The Corps said the plan also includes elevating 3,252 homes and flood-proofing 314 non-residential building, plus additional work inside the area that would become the flood pool.

The Darlington review is part of a study that also brought the region the ongoing Comite River Diversion Canal and the East Baton Rouge Parish Flood Control projects.

The August 2016 floods inundated much of the region and closed parts of the interstate highway system for several days. Thousands of homes flooded.