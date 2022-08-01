The Federal Emergency Management Agency has thrown its support behind the University Lakes improvement project, pledging nearly $15 million toward work along Corporation Canal that will ease its flow into Bayou Duplantier and keep water out of homes and businesses near McKinley High School after heavy rain.
FEMA's Flood Mitigation Assistance Program will provide $160 million to 61 projects nationally. The Baton Rouge work was among 10 projects revealed Monday following its selection a competitive grant program, and project organizers say it benefited from previous investments, established partnerships and its pledge to use natural means to fight floods.
"We’re also improving water quality, creating new habitats, creating new recreational amenities and all these other things that the lake system can provide," said Mark Goodson, University Lakes restoration project manager and resilience practice lead at CSRS, an engineering and architecture firm. "So I think, because of all those factors, it was probably really attractive to FEMA and is just a testament to what a great project it is and how important it is as a priority for the state and for Baton Rouge.”
State, local and LSU officials this summer began a $50 million rehabilitation project among six lakes at and near LSU. City Park Lake and Lake Erie to its east are owned by the city-parish and maintained by BREC, the city-parish park system. The others — Campus, College, Crest and University — are owned by the university.
The new FEMA funds will be used to divert a portion of Corporation Canal to Lake Crest after periods of heavy rainfall, when an underground portion of the channel can become restricted.
"This means it limits the amount of water that can flow through the canal because it has to go through a pipe under the ground and sometimes that causes backup flooding which floods both south Baton Rouge and the area around McKinley High School," he said. "So this diversion will reroute some of that water in heavy storm events into Lake Crest before it events gets into the underground portion of the canal."
Work will also ease the canal's flow into Bayou Duplantier as it crosses Stanford Avenue.
According to Goodson, using natural lake systems to help reduce flood risk for the surrounding areas is a better option than building a new pump station or some other gray infrastructure. He said the local plan made the McKinley Diversion and Corporation Canal Retrofit project attractive to FEMA, which awarded it $14.64 million.
Vice President Kamala Harris announced the flood mitigation grants Monday in Florida, along with $1 billion in funding through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program. FEMA cited how various agencies around Baton Rouge had already come together to work on the lake system.
"A coalition of state, local and university officials was formed in fall 2019 to restore the lakes. Partners include the State of Louisiana, the City of Baton Rouge, The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC), Louisiana State University and the Athletics Department and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation," it said. "To reduce flooding due to precipitation and the hydraulics of this area, drainage and stormwater management adjustments are being proposed both upstream and downstream of the subsurface system throughout the campus area. ... The proposed activities support flood risk reduction benefits to disadvantaged groups.
Goodson said water quality could also be improved with the improved flow.
“I think it’ll have a tremendous impact because essentially what it’s going to allow us to do with the project is further enhance the ability to reduce flood risk and improve water quality," he said. "It’s also going to help with just the aesthetic appearance of Corporation Canal in particular near Stanford Avenue right there at University Lakes.”
Goodson said Corporation Canal, which runs through LSU campus around Sorority Row and underground in some portions, will be made more attractive by the federal funds later in the project timeline.
"What is there now currently looks like a ditch, but it’s going to become more of a linear lake, which will help improve the way it looks," he said. "It will also help filter water as it comes through the upper reaches of Corporation Canal through Campus, College and University lakes."
With the $50 million from state and local sources, Phase I of the University Lakes project is fully funded and began last month with contractors dredging and moving sediment to test what method works best for each of the lakes.
Five of the six lakes — Campus, City Park, College, Crest and Erie — will be revitalized along with the construction of new walking paths, biking paths and lighting.
Goodson said the money from FEMA won't change the project timeline, but could go toward additional funding that would need to be secured to continue the project next year.
"We know that this portion could only get funded if we were awarded this grant or some other grant," he said. "We sort of held it to the side as its own project, so this is fantastic news and we’ll integrate it as best we can, but it won’t really change our current schedule. We’ll just add this component on when the funding becomes available and we’ll be able to move forward."