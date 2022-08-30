After years of sitting empty, Baker High School is finally becoming a hive of activity again as demolition crews begin tearing down old buildings at the 3200 Groom Road campus that flooded in August 2016.
Delays in nailing down financing and approving the project, however, are setting back completion of a $19.4 million construction project by several months. Those delays mean students won’t return to their historic home until January 2024 at the earliest. Further delays might push back that return until the start of the following school years in August 2024.
“Spring of 2024 is what they are looking for right now,” said Duane Mizell, chief executive officer for Stuart & Company General Contractors of Baton Rouge. “Depends on what the weather does.”
But De’Ette Perry, superintendent of Baker City Schools, remains hopeful for an earlier completion date, allowing enough time for a mid-year move.
“It may be a little earlier,” Perry said. “They’re shooting for the end of 2023.”
Baker High students by then will have spent more than seven years in exile at the Baker Middle School campus, two miles east on Groom Road.
Local luminaries descended on the historic high school campus on a hot and humid Tuesday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony, expressing joy that the day had finally come after years of fits and starts.
“We’re just excited that this project is now coming to fruition,” said Elaine Davis, longtime School Board member.
The project includes a mix of renovations, new construction and demolitions, all aimed at modernizing the campus. Built decades ago to accommodate 1,500 students, Baker High will shrink to a 650-student capacity — the high school currently enrolls 400 students, about 150 students fewer than four years ago.
U.S. Rep. Garrett Graves, who worked with Baker leaders after the 2016 floods to secure more funding for rebuilding, said he’s also worked hard to try to prevent the next deluge by helping to line up more than $1 billion in flood improvements “for this basin.”
“We can have the best school, the best municipal building, the best people, the best churches, but if it’s under water it doesn’t work,” Graves said.
When bids were opened May 5, Stuart & Company’s $21.2 million bid was the lowest of the four submitted — the highest was $25 million — but still well above the $18.4 million budgeted for the project. Manning Architecture, based in New Orleans, spent the next three weeks looking for things it could cut.
Sidney Stewart, business manager for Baker, said the high bids set off a late hunt for more money in the budget to finance the long simmering project. Stewart said she was able to draw on some unspent money for capital improvements, money set aside years ago after former Superintendent Herman Brister Sr. urged her to “squirrel away enough pecans” and “save it for a rainy day.” While puzzled by the pecan analogy, Stewart said she did as Brister directed and is glad she did.
“I didn't imagine that the rainy day would arrive six years later,” Stewart said.
Baker High’s “Symphony of Soul” band took a bus over to 3200 Groom Road on Tuesday to play the national anthem. Another visitor was Buffy the Buffalo, the high school’s mascot, which was parked on the front lawn. The imposing statue has long graced the entrance to the high school and several people took fresh photos Tuesday with the inanimate bovine.
“That was a big thing at Baker High to take pictures with Buffy,” explained Superintendent Perry, herself a 1985 graduate of Baker High.
The long delay to get to construction contributed to the higher overall cost, something that Baker school leaders knew when they bid it out.
Substantially more, it turned out.
In April 2018, Baker bid out almost the same project. The bids then came just shy of $17.5 million, nearly $4 million less than the recent bids but paying for more work.
Baker decided not to accept those bids in 2018. Instead, the small school district spent nearly three years trying to land a low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but the deal ran aground because the USDA would not accept the collateral Baker had lined up. So Baker gave up and borrowed $8.2 million from Red River Bank.