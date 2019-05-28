MORGAN CITY — Lee Dragna was born in 1973, the first time the Army Corps of Engineers opened the Morganza Spillway control structure to alleviate flooding on the Mississippi River.

That's when the late Morgan City Mayor C.R. "Doc" Brownell first sank a barge in Bayou Chene to stop the swollen Atchafalaya River from pushing flood water north and inundating parts of St. Mary, lower St. Martin, Assumption, Lafourche, Terrebonne and Iberville parishes.

This week, as in 2011, Dragna is overseeing the sinking of another barge across Bayou Chene as the Corps of Engineers prepares to open the Morganza Spillway structure for the third time in its history, sending more water down an already-high Atchafalaya River.

Dragna was on Front Street in Morgan City on Tuesday morning. The chairman of the St. Mary Parish Gravity Drainage District board, Dragna was instructing workers on how to plug a leak in the heavy iron flood wall gate that keeps the swollen Atchafalaya River at bay.

Without the flood wall, former Mayor Tim Matte said, right now there would be 6 feet of water in Elliott subdivision, a middle-class neighborhood of brick homes between the river and Lake Palourde that includes Central Catholic and Morgan City high schools.

Repairing the broken seal in the gate is a proactive move, Dragna said Tuesday, as water poured through the gap and into a drain in the street. The real problem will be when the Morganza Spillway is opened and additional water presses against the flood wall.

"It's going to shoot out of there," Dragna said. "It may not look like much water, but that's about 400 gallons of water a minute now."

Despite the leak, Dragna isn't concerned about the flood wall or levees surrounding Morgan City failing.

"Morgan City's not worried about it," he said of the rising water. "It can come up all it wants. We've got to worry about all our neighbors, though."

That's where the barge on Bayou Chene comes into play.

At the former McDermott fabrication yard on Bayou Boeuf in Assumption Parish, workers from Dragna's company, LAD Services, prepared the Marmac 400 barge for its role in the flood fight, while others drilled steel pilings — each 100 feet long and 105,000 pounds — into Bayou Chene. Wednesday, six tugboats will tow the barge to Bayou Chene and position it against the pilings, Dragna explained.

Four workers will descend into the barge and manually turn each valve 100 times, he said, sending 6-7 million gallons of water flooding into various tanks inside the barge. The process is choreographed and diagrammed to ensure the barge sinks properly without flipping.

"Sinking stuff is what we do," Dragna said, calling the process "a controlled descent."

The sinking will take about eight hours, then sheet metal will be pounded 35-40 feet into the bottom of the bayou. About two feet of the 22-foot-tall barge will protrude from the water. Wing walls built in 2011 stretching from either side of the bayou bank remain and will be used again, Matte said. The final closure involves dumping tons of rock at each corner of the barge.

When the threat from flooding has passed, the barge will be recovered.

Matte, who was Morgan City's mayor the last time the Corps opened the Morganza Spillway structure in 2011, today is executive director of the St. Mary Parish Levee District. While the barge gets all the attention, he said, it's the sheet metal that's the star. The barge supports the sheet metal, which is actually what blocks the channel.

While it's too late for this flood fight, the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority has pledged $80 million to build a permanent floodgate across Bayou Chene. The money is from federal offshore oil and gas revenues returned to Gulf Coast states. The structure is expected to include a 400-foot gate that can be swung into place and be sunk during high water periods.

Connie Arcemont said her family isn't taking any chances on the sunken barge preventing additional flooding in the lower St. Martin Parish community of Stephensville. Even though her daughter Hannah's house is surrounded by sand bags and water-filled tubes, they plan to leave before the Morganza is opened, just like they left when it was opened in 2011.

"We'll evacuate probably June 1," she said, "because they're opening it June 2. We're definitely not going to be around."

Jerry Turner, 77, and his wife did what they could to stop water from entering their Stephensville home about a week ago, but it flooded for the first time in 39 years.

"We were just devastated when we saw it coming in and we couldn't stop it," he said.

They got it cleaned up and surrounded the house with 300 sand bags and water-filled tubes, but Turner said the battle is taking its toll on him mentally and physically.

Matte was a teenager in 1973, the year of the big flood, the one before a taller flood wall was built along the Morgan City river front, the one where school was dismissed weeks early for summer because of the danger, the one where the Mississippi River almost won its battle to change course down the Atchafalaya River when part of the Old River Control Structure that keeps the Mississippi River on course nearly failed.

In 1973, Matte said, the Atchafalaya reached 10.53 feet at Morgan City. Since then, a taller flood wall was built along the river and levees around the city were strengthened and heightened.

In 2011, the river was predicted to reach a record 12 to 13 feet at Morgan City, "which we've never seen," Matte said. But a series of events, including dry ground that absorbed much of the water released into the spillway, led to only a 10.35-foot crest.

This year, the prediction is a 10-foot crest June 18, the third-highest the city will have seen, he said.

Like Dragna, Matte said he isn't worried. The city has seen this before. Officials are prepared and can make adjustments as need. But with storms continuing north of Louisiana, that's more water that'll be heading down the Mississippi River and into its distributaries, including the Atchafalaya, he said.

"Mother Nature is going to determine how much water we get," Matte said.