Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-20s going into the weekend as the greater Baton Rouge region braces for its second cold front of the season.
The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for Friday in areas along I-10 and I-12 and in the northern metropolitan areas of West Feliciana and Saint Helena Parishes.
"Getting a freeze here in late November is actually fairly typical for the first freeze period," said Phil Grigsby, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service.
Grigsby said the cold temperatures will likely last through Saturday morning before gradually rising to the upper 30s or lower 40s by Saturday afternoon.
"Fortunately, it's only going to be a short duration," he said.
He cautioned that families using space heaters to stay warm should be careful not to place them near furniture or curtains. He added that space heaters should be kept in a well-ventilated room on a table or other elevated surface to prevent them from falling over.
"Unfortunately we do have fires sometimes that result from space heaters," Grigsby said. "We want to make sure that everybody is using them properly."
In a statement Thursday, LSU's School of Veterinary Medicine asked pet owners to take extra precautions to ensure their animals are protected during the freeze.
Dogs and cats are susceptible to frostbite on their feet and the tips of their ears, the school said, and may exhibit signs of lethargy or weakness if exposed to cold temperatures for long periods of time.
Horses, though well equipped to stay warm during the winter months, should have access to a shelter that protects them from high winds and rain. Horses that are older or sick should be stalled or blanketed, the school said.
The school urged anyone who believes their pet may be suffering adverse affects from the cold to contact their veterinarian immediately.
LSU's veterinary Teaching Hospital on Skip Bertman Drive is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The number for the small animal clinic is (225) 578-9600. The number for the large animal clinic is (225) 578-9500.