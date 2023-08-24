A large brush fire took place Thursday evening outside Amite City on La. 16, according to Tangipahoa Parish Fire District No. 1.
The department estimated the fire to be roughly 80 acres in size, with smoke billowing from trees near the roadway. The Department of Agriculture and Forestry responded to the scene with several surrounding fire departments.
No buildings were involved in the fire as of 6:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Tangipahoa fire department.
The department encouraged the public to stay out of the area so firefighters could operate safely.
The brush fire takes place as hundreds of wildfires have started across western Louisiana after weeks of drought and extreme heat. The state's largest wildfire, the Tiger Island Fire, has burned through at least 16,000 acres of land and forced entire towns and communities to evacuate.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a burn ban earlier this month and warned the public Wednesday of "potentially tragic" outcomes if residents continue to not follow the ban.