Extensive flaring at ExxonMobil's northern Baton Rouge oil refinery is expected to end around 7 p.m. Thursday after the company finishes burning off excess product, company officials and regulators said.
Officials with the state Department of Environmental Quality and ExxonMobil said the flaring is not the result of an upset or other emergency situation.
Rory Denicola, company spokesman, said the refinery was having operational issues with a heat exchanger.
Greg Langley, DEQ spokesman, said ExxonMobil is operating within its permit guidelines to flare in this instance.
"Any emissions will be covered by their permit," he said.
The integrated complex in northern Baton Rouge sits on 2,100 acres along the Mississippi River and contains the nation's second largest oil refinery at nearly 494,000 barrels per day of crude oil production
Industrial flares are designed to destroy gases and other chemicals that would otherwise be harmful and even dangerous to release into the air. The flares are often also the safety valve of last resort to ensure harmful or flammable chemicals don't escape offsite.
"We are working to restore normal operations and minimize flaring as soon as possible," said Rory Denicola, ExxonMobil spokesman. "We apologize for any inconvenience this flaring may cause."
Both DEQ and ExxonMobil officials were trying to gather more details Thursday about the flaring.