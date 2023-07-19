Dozens of dead fish were seen floating in University Lakes on Wednesday, the result of a fish kill brought on by hot summer temperatures.
On the east side of the lake, in the alcove along East Lakeshore Drive near Bengal Lane and the LSU Bird Sanctuary, well over 100 fish bobbed on the surface, having been choked out by low oxygen levels in the water.
“These summer fish kills are actually very predictable, especially in heat waves or if we have heat waves combined with storms," said Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries fish kill coordinator Robby Maxwell. "Basically, we expect to see low dissolved oxygen and fish kills, especially in south Louisiana in the summer.”
In New Orleans, dozens of dead fish were spotted floating in a City Park lagoon Tuesday as a result of mediocre water conditions.
Maxwell said warmer temperatures or shallower depths cause hypoxic, or low oxygen, water conditions and generate fish kills.
“Hot, stagnant water does not hold as much oxygen as cooler water," he said. "If you have that hot, stagnant water and if you have rainfall events that can turn over a pond or a shallow water body and flush nutrients into there, it leads to fish kills a lot of the time.”
Due to the presence of hundreds of dead fish, fish kills often take on an unpleasant smell that hangs in the air near the spot where the fish died.
Maxwell said the length of fish kills depends on the conditions and species of fish, but that fish generally rot quicker and are eaten by other animals faster during the summer.
“Turtles, raccoons, gators, crawfish, everything will eat them," he said. "We have very fast decomposition in the summer in Louisiana, so it will be very soon before you won’t even be able to tell there was a fish kill there.”
Different species and sizes of fish have varying tolerances for hypoxia, so fish kills may affect only some sizes and species of fish while other sizes and species survive.
Aeration of ponds, if possible, can also help to alleviate hypoxic conditions and aid in the decomposition process after fish kills occur.
Maxwell said the University Lakes project, designed to help deepen the lakes as one of its stated goals, could help lessen fish kills in the lakes over time.
“Deepening it and buffering runoff, putting beneficial plants as a buffer to take up nutrients, helps," he said. "There’s a number of steps you can take to make it less prone. I know those lakes are really silted in and have a lot of issues, so I think a lot of the improvements will probably help with this issue.”
Residents are urged by DWF to file a report on its fish kill webpage or call (225)-765-2336 to file a report over the phone.