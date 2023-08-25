In 2008, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency set new standards for smog. The Baton Rouge area, which had struggled on and off with the harmful air pollutant going back decades, quickly ran afoul of the latest rules — and it led to significant changes.
Industrial plants had to add costly new pollution controls. Gas stations installed springy, tubular covers over the nozzles of their pumps. Nationally, the new rules led to tougher fuel efficiency standards on cars among other changes.
After years of anti-emissions efforts like those, the most populous part of the metro area lowered ozone levels enough to get back into EPA's good graces by 2016.
Now the EPA is studying the smog standards again, and it could lead to even tighter limits — which would likely mean more changes in Baton Rouge, if not more widely in Louisiana.
In June, a key scientific panel told EPA Administrator Michael Regan that it is past time to ratchet down the federal ozone standards further due to the continued risk the gas poses to Americans' health and to their environment.
Faulting a 2020 decision under then-President Donald Trump's EPA to leave things alone, the panel called for lowering the existing standard by as much as 21%. That large of a reduction would be nearly three times the size of each of the two past reductions in 2008 and 2015.
Appointed by President Joe Biden, who promised to take a harder tack on air pollution, EPA Administrator Regan said that, after reviewing the scientific panel's conclusions, he was convinced a "thorough and transparent assessment of the latest science" is warranted.
"From the start, I committed that EPA would uphold the integrity of independent, robust processes to ensure that air quality standards reflect the latest science in order to best protect people from pollution," Regan said in a statement earlier this week.
For some environmentalists, the announcement is actually bad news. They argue action on ozone standards could have moved more quickly if Regan had not chosen to launch a full-blown review that likely will take years.
Regan's announcement will restart a regulatory process, with a scientific workshop next spring for public and scientific input, after which a final scientific assessment is expected in the fall of 2024.
The assessment is expected to inform any final decision on a new standard, but the EPA didn't say how long it would take Regan to make a final call.
A consequence of fossil fuels
At the ground level, ozone can irritate and eventually permanently damage the lungs, causing the cardiovascular system to work harder than necessary to feed the body oxygen, according to the EPA and American Lung Association.
A battery of studies have found that both short- and long-term exposures can lead to increased illness and death in the tens of thousands of people per year. The young, elderly, asthmatics and other vulnerable groups are most susceptible.
Though the compounds that form ground-level ozone can come from a variety of sources, including nature itself, the gas is a major consequence of the combustion of fossil fuels.
Burning those fuels sends nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds out of smokestacks and car exhaust pipes into the atmosphere, where the chemicals mix and react with sunlight to form ozone.
Right now, the capital region's ozone levels are just barely in compliance with current rules, so the large proposed reductions would raise serious questions about whether the five-parish part of the Baton Rouge area could remain in compliance.
Those parishes are East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville and Livingston.
The Baton Rouge area has fought bad air and bad ozone days this summer as it grapples with Canadian wildfires, Saharan desert sands and unusually hot, dry, sunny days. The city was under an ozone alert again on Thursday.
Louisiana regulators couldn't specifically say what other regions of the state, besides Baton Rouge, had a chance of falling out of compliance under the largest proposed reductions or what measures would be necessary to get back into compliance. But one official involved in past efforts to cut the ozone in Louisiana did say the biggest reduction proposed would likely touch many economic sectors.
"It's not just going to affect industry. It's going to affect everybody," said Vivian Johnson, a DEQ senior scientist.
Johnson pointed out that the biggest reductions that the EPA panel proposed could be close to natural background level. Trees, like pines and Bradford pears, and other kinds of foliage also emit chemicals that contribute to ozone formation.
Unlike the two earlier reductions in the federal ozone standard in 2008 and 2015, this proposal is coming at an inflection point in the nation's energy economy.
Alternatives to traditional fossil fuels, which have powered more than two centuries of U.S. and state growth, are gaining wider traction. Increased use of alternative fuels or natural energy methods, like wind and solar, in the coming years would produce less or even no ozone-forming compounds.
If EPA did eventually pursue a tougher standard, state regulators would have to model a bad ozone day, figure out what emissions were contributing to the current levels and then use that to determine how to make cuts, Johnson said.
Adding to the uncertainty, the EPA grants exceptions for high ozone days when major natural environmental factors are at play, potentially lessening the severity of federal assessments of the state's air and what the state would be required to do to fix it.
In the past, the EPA has argued that while reductions in ozone standards would cost in the few billion dollars, the savings in future health care costs were many billions of dollars more.
Impact unclear
Some Louisiana economic and industry groups have said it is too early in the process to say what exactly the new standards would mean; others say they aren't even ready to talk about the issue.
Tommy Faucheux, president of the Louisiana Midcontent Oil and Gas Association, however, said his organization supported the decision to "consider all available data "to ensure the necessary protection of health and the environment." And he said the U.S. has made "incredible progress on reducing emissions, while continuing to meet essential energy needs."
The EPA says ozone levels nationwide have fallen by 7% since 2010.
But Faucheaux also warned that "any unnecessary changes to the standards could jeopardize economic development, U.S. energy security, and have direct impacts on the American consumers.”
Earthjustice, a national environmental group active in Louisiana, faulted Regan for starting a full review again instead of using the EPA panel's reassessment of the Trump-era decision as a jumping off point to set a new, lower standard.
The group said the data showed the existing ozone standard "doesn't protect human health" and noted that another key federal panel, in the White House, had already recommended finishing new, tougher standards by spring 2024.
Because of how long full evaluations of ozone standards have taken in the past, the EPA decision effectively delays any change until the late 2020s or early 2030s, said Raul Garcia, Earthjustice vice president of policy and legislation.
"That will cause more asthma attacks, more heart conditions, more hospitalizations and, ultimately, more deaths, and so who's responsible for these deaths, right?" he said. "We have a federal agency who's failing to act."
Air pollution regulators track atmospheric concentrations of ozone at minute levels, in the parts per billion. One part per billion is equivalent to one drop of water in an Olympic-sized swimming pool.
The current federal air standard is 70 parts per billion. EPA's scientific panel has called for a reduction to 60 parts per billion or even 55 parts per billion.
In recent years since getting back into compliance, the populous, five-parish part of the Baton Rouge area has generally clocked in at 69 parts per billion on annual measures, DEQ officials have said.