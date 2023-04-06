A convicted murderer who briefly escaped from a transport van Thursday morning as he was being brought to the parish courthouse in Plaquemine for sentencing, is back in custody, the Iberville Parish Sheriff said at about 10 a.m. Thursday.
Sheriff Brett Stassi said the inmate Tyler Jackson escaped through a gate at the courthouse that had a push bar, instead of a lock, but he was quickly captured.
The nearby Iberville Elementary School had been put on lockdown during the escape, but is now reopened the sheriff said.
In early March, Jackson was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of a man during a party at the White Castle Community Center, officials said.
An Iberville Parish jury reached the guilty verdict against the defendant, Tyler Jackson, after a three-day trial, said District Attorney Tony Clayton of the 18th Judicial District.
On April 7, 2018, Jackson and another man, Thailan Raekwon Cutno, of Gonzales, were both at the party when Jackson saw Cutno talking to a woman whom Jackson had been pursuing, Clayton said in a statement.
Jackson walked up behind Cutno and hit him with the butt of his gun, the statement says; when Cutno’s friends tried to defend him, Jackson shot Cutno twice and fled the scene.
Advocate reporter Rebecca Holland contributed to this story.