Like a lot of young teens with so much life ahead of them, Gracie Limas had been toying with a few ideas about what her career could be as an adult one day.
The rising East Ascension High School junior had contemplated careers in journalism or photography and had recently found a job working at a Jambalaya Shoppe restaurant in Gonzales, her family said.
"She had a couple little, three or four things in mind that she was looking into to see what she wanted to do for the rest of her life," said Tresha Melancon, 52, Gracie's grandmother.
No one will ever know what path the 15-year-old Limas might have taken in life.
Her hopes for the future were cut short when her 16-year-old boyfriend allegedly shot her in her bedroom on Friday night in what Ascension sheriff's deputies believe was a fit of jealous anger.
On Tuesday, Ascension and Livingston sheriff's deputies found the boyfriend, Jaquin Stephens, of Gonzales, hiding in a home outside Port Vincent, one day after deputies had arrested an 18-year-old and a juvenile male as accessories after the fact to Limas' slaying.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said the 18-year-old, Leland Hickman, and the juvenile gave Stephens a ride from Limas' home after the shooting Friday night and harbored him for a time afterward.
Stephens, who was a fellow East Ascension High and APPLe Digital Academy student with Limas, is expected to be booked in Ascension Parish with a count of second-degree murder in Limas' death. Hickman and the juvenile have been booked as accessories after the fact to second-degree murder.
Webre said deputies have recovered text messages appearing to indicate Stephens had been upset with Limas for reportedly talking to another boy.
Though what's known about Limas' death has fallen more in the area of violence against women by a romantic partner, her slaying is only the latest in Ascension in recent months in which teenagers have shot and killed one another over lingering disputes.
In March, a 15-year-old St. Amant High student was fatally shot on a Darrow Street by another student at the high school over a gang-related dispute, deputies say. The slain student's brother was also shot but survived.
In November, after a local football game, an 17-year-old St. Amant High senior was shot and killed at a Gonzales gas station, an innocent bystander in dispute between rival groups at St. Amant and East Ascension highs. Arrests were made in both cases, deputies say.
Melancon, the grandmother, said two other members of her family had seen Stephens with Limas in her room the night of the slaying.
They had gone into her room, which is a rear addition to the Melancon home with a separate entrance, to get a Dr Pepper from a package of the soft drinks being stored in her room.
Melancon said her relatives told her that, while with Limas, Stephens even showed off a gun and, in doing so, pointed it at one of the relatives, not as a threat but incidentally.
"My (relative) was like, 'Whoa, buddy,'" Melancon said.
Sheriff Webre confirmed this account from eyewitnesses who spoke to detectives, telling them that they saw Stephens with a handgun in Limas' bedroom Friday night.
At the time, Melancon said, her relatives didn't perceive Stephens' having a gun as a threatening situation, but one of them returned to Limas' room around 11:30 p.m. Friday to get another Dr Pepper to find her shot to death.
Stephens was missing, Melancon said.
The Melancon relatives who were in the home Friday night were sleeping and didn't hear a gunshot, Webre and Melancon said.
Melancon said the back-room addition that was Limas' room is well-insulated, couldn't be entered from their primary structure, which is a mobile home, and had a separate air-conditioning unit running.
Melancon, who had remained in her home outside Gonzales in fear of Stephens while he was on the run for four days, said she gained some relief after deputies told her around 2 p.m. Tuesday that they had caught Stephens.
"I mean it's not going to bring my baby girl back, but it's the start of justice for my baby girl," Melancon said in an interview.
Melancon and her now ex-husband, Darryl, have had custody of Limas and her brother since they were both infants, the grandparents said.
Limas' father and her mother, who is the Melancons' daughter, weren't often in the lives of Limas or her brother.
Tresha Melancon and other family members said those absences caused anger and some bouts of depression for Limas, hidden by her generally positive demeanor.
Melancon said her granddaughter had a mixture of feistiness to fight back when pushed but also the vulnerability and naivete of some young teens, always believing the best of people even when maybe she shouldn't.
Limas had other passions. Her grandmother said opposing racism and prejudice were important issues for her due to her mixed heritage. Her father is Hispanic; her mother is White, Melancon said.
"She stood up for a lot of what she believed was right," she added.
Melancon said she is looking forward to the trial of her granddaughter's accused killer. Webre said authorities plan to seek to have Stephens tried as an adult.